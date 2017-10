Solar Industries India Ltd (SLIN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Solar Industries India Ltd : Solar industries india ltd - dec quarter net profit 383.5 million rupees versus profit 264.2 million rupees year ago .Solar industries india ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 3.34 billion rupees versus 2.94 billion rupees year ago.

Solar Industries India Ltd : Gets members' nod for sub division of equity shares of co, appointment of Manish Nuwal as MD .

Solar Industries India Ltd : Bagged an order from singareni collieries for supply of 163911.20 mt explosives worth inr 4.43 billion for FY 2016-17 and 2017-18 .

Solar Industries India Ltd : Approved sub-division of shares from 1 share into 5 shares .