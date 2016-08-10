Edition:
Semafo Inc (SMF.TO)

SMF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.38CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
$3.35
Open
$3.32
Day's High
$3.42
Day's Low
$3.29
Volume
827,220
Avg. Vol
1,487,235
52-wk High
$5.85
52-wk Low
$2.68

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Semafo Q2 adjusted EPS $0.05
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Semafo Inc : Semafo: cash flow from operations of $37.4 million in second quarter 2016 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly gold production of 61,300 ounces compared to 66,000 ounces for same period in 2015 .Qtrly gold sales of $76.6 million compared to $81.1 million for same period in 2015.  Full Article

SEMAFO Q1 earnings per share $0.05
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

SEMAFO Inc : Qtrly gold production of 61,300 ounces compared to 65,200 ounces for same period in 2015 . Qtrly gold sales of $74.6 million compared to $74.0 million for same period in 2015 . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 . Says total exploration budget increased to $18.0 million following positive results at mana and natougounatougou development . SEMAFO: cash flow from operations of $35.2 million in first quarter 2016 . Q1 earnings per share $0.05 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

SEMAFO Inc announces c$75 million bought deal financing
Monday, 4 Apr 2016 

SEMAFO Inc:Announces c$75 million bought deal financing.Says entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Clarus Securities Inc under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 17,250,000 common shares at a price of $4.35 per common share for gross proceeds of about $75 million.Offering is expected to close on or about April 22.Net proceeds of offering will be used for exploration expenditures at Mana and Natougou, to further enhance company's financial flexibility with respect to Natougou project as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.  Full Article

SEMAFO Inc gives FY 2016 production guidance
Wednesday, 20 Jan 2016 

SEMAFO Inc:Expects FY 2016 production of between 225,000 and 245,000 ounces of gold.  Full Article

