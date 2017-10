Suess MicroTec AG (SMHNn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SUSS MicroTec appoints Robert Leurs as new Member of Management Board

Oct 12 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG ::DGAP-NEWS: SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS MR. ROBERT LEURS AS NEW MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SUSS MICROTEC SE.‍ROBERT LEURS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON DECEMBER 1, 2017​.

Suess microtec CEO steps down

Suess Microtec AG : Süss microtec ag: Dr. Per-Ove Hansson steps down as chief executive officer and member of the management board of Süss Microtec AG . Says due to different views about strategic company development Dr. Per-Ove Hansson has resigned from his position as chief executive officer and member of management board of süss microtec . Says effective with the end of the day .Says until a decision about succession, Michael Knopp as chief financial officer and Walter Braun as chief operation officer will assume tasks of Dr. Per-Ove Hansson.

Suess Microtec confirms outlook despite weak first half

Suess Microtec says : EBIT at eur 0.9 million in q2 2016 . Expects an order entry in second half of 2016 in bandwidth of eur 80 to 90 million . Reason for reduced expectations is generally difficult market situation. Previously management board had assumed a more pronounced recovery in order situation over first half of 2016 . Moreover, company did not receive any orders from new customers for uv-projection scanners from suss microtec photonic systems so far . Operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in bandwidth of eur 9 to 13 million (previous year: eur 5.0 million) in 2016 . Q2 order intake with eur 39.2 million at upper end of guidance .Expects sales in fiscal 2017, to be in range of eur 160 million.

Suess Microtec AG lowers sales forecast

Suess Microtec AG : Says previously expected stronger orders, difficult market conditions have prompted forecast revision .Expect 2017 revenue to be around 160 million eur, 170-180 million eur in 2016.

Suess MicroTec confirms FY 2016 sales outlook

Suess MicroTec AG:Says reiterates guides for sales for FY 2016 in between 170 and 180 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 175.89 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Suess MicroTec comments on FY 2016 outlook

Suess MicroTec AG:Sees FY 2016 sales of 170 million - 180 million euros.Sees FY 2016 EBIT of 9 million - 13 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 176.28 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 11.90 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Suess MicroTec gives FY 2016 sales guidance above analysts' estimates, EBIT forecast in line with analysts' estimates

Suess MicroTec AG:Guides sales for fiscal year 2016 to come in between 170 million euros and 180 million euros ‍.2016 operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in bandwidth of 9 million euros to 13 million euros​.FY 2016 sales estimate 167 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 10.5 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Suess MicroTec confirms FY 2015 guidance

Suess MicroTec AG:For the full fiscal year 2015, SUSS MicroTec still expects sales to come in between 135 million euros and 145 million euros.FY 2015 EBIT is expected to be in the low single-digit million Euro range.