St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)
376.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
376.60
--
--
--
--
401,566
394.00
264.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
St. Modwen Properties says Mark Allan joins as CEO designate
St. Modwen Properties Plc
St. Modwen Properties plc recommends dividend
St. Modwen Properties plc:Says Board is recommending a 25% increase in the total dividend for the year to 5.75p per share (2014: 4.6p per share), giving a final dividend for the year of 3.85p per share (2014: 3.137p per share).Says the final dividend will be paid on 1 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at 4 March 2016. Full Article
China's Dalian Wanda drops plan to acquire London's Nine Elms, R&F new buyer
HONG KONG Dalian Wanda Group said on Tuesday it had scrapped plans to buy Nine Elms Square in London, the latest setback for the Chinese conglomerate as Beijing tightens controls on overseas investment.
