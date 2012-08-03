Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)
433.20GBp
-1.40 (-0.32%)
434.60
434.00
434.10
432.10
163,433
2,267,415
440.50
302.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust says issued 500,000 ordinary shares at price of 409.10p per share
* Company announces the issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares of 5p each fully paid from treasury