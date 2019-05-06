SMU SA (SMU.SN)
SMU.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
176.00CLP
6 May 2019
176.00CLP
6 May 2019
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-0.06%)
$-0.10 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
$176.10
$176.10
Open
$176.10
$176.10
Day's High
$176.10
$176.10
Day's Low
$172.00
$172.00
Volume
8,843,120
8,843,120
Avg. Vol
3,433,883
3,433,883
52-wk High
$201.50
$201.50
52-wk Low
$169.00
$169.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chilean supermarkets fined $12 mln for chicken price-fixing
SANTIAGO, Feb 28 Chilean supermarket chains Cencosud, SMU and the local unit of Walmart Inc were fined $12.1 million on Thursday for participating in a scheme to fix the price of fresh chicken, according to court documents.