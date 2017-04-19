Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO)

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit industrial income reit announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering . Plans to finance purchase with assumption of a $23.5 million mortgage with balance in cash . Reit intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily to fund purchase of Edmonton Property . Acquiring 100% of a 309,077 square foot light industrial property for a purchase price of approximately $33.0 million .Entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 5 million units of reit at a price of $6.05 per unit.

Summit Industrial Income REIT:entered into an agreement to acquire a 50% interest in a portfolio of three properties well-located in the Greater Montreal Region.average lease term of the portfolio is in excess of 10 years with contractual rent increases that equate to 1.5% per annum.Summit will be acquiring its 50% interest in the portfolio from the Montoni Group, which will continue to own the remaining 50% interest and manage the properties.purchase price for Summit's 50% interest will be $12.0 million.financed with cash and assumption of $3.74 million in two existing mortgages on two of properties being acquired with a weighted average term to maturity of 2.1 years bearing interest rate of 3.62%, and placing of long term financing on third property prior to closing.acquisition price for the three properties will generate a capitalization rate of approximately 6.5%.Closing on the acquisition for two of the properties is expected on or before December 31, 2015 with the third property expected to close in early 2016.