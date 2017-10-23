Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)
1,418.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,418.00
--
--
--
--
3,566,376
1,442.00
1,064.91
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Smith & Nephew says to buy Rotation Medical Inc
Oct 23 (Reuters) - SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Paul Singer's Elliott is said to build a stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc
Smith & Nephew CEO Olivier Bohuon to retire by end-2018
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc
Smith & Nephew starts share buyback after gynaecology divestment completes
Smith & Nephew Plc
Smith & Nephew says CFO Julie Brown to leave for Burberry
Smith & Nephew Plc
Burberry names Smith & Nephew's Julie Brown as new CFO
Burberry Group Plc
Smith & Nephew sells gynaecology unit to Medtronic
Smith & Nephew Plc
Smith & Nephew Plc acquires first-line cartilage repair product
Smith & Nephew Plc:Acquires first-line cartilage repair product.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Full Article
Smith & Nephew plc completes acquisition of Blue Belt Holdings Inc
Smith & Nephew plc:Says it has completed the acquisition of Blue Belt Holdings, Inc. Full Article
Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 million
LONDON Medical technology group Smith & Nephew , which some investors believe should streamline operations to make itself a more attractive takeover target, said on Monday it was buying a U.S. sports injury business for up to $210 million (£159 million).
- Is Ekf Diagnostics Holding plc a buy as shares jump 10%+?
- 2 'must-have' healthcare stocks after today's updates?
- Are these 3 shares simply the best Brexit buys after today's results?
- 3 growth stocks still worth buying: Shire plc, Smith & Nephew plc and Coca Cola HBC AG
- GlaxoSmithKline plc vs Smith & Nephew plc: which is the FTSE 100's best medical marvel?
- Should you forget the high valuations and buy FTSE 100 giants Diageo plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Smith & Nephew plc?