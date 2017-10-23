Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Smith & Nephew says to buy Rotation Medical Inc​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - SMITH & NEPHEW PLC ::‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ROTATION MEDICAL INC​.‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED FROM EXISTING CASH AND DEBT FACILITIES​.‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2017​.‍INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $125 MILLION AND UP TO $85 MILLION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS, CONTINGENT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.​.‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2017 AND TO BE EARNINGS NEUTRAL IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE IN 2019.​.

Paul Singer's Elliott is said to build a stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc :Paul Singer's Elliott is said to build a stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg, citing sources ‍​.

Smith & Nephew CEO Olivier Bohuon to retire by end-2018

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc :‍notice of chief executive officer's intention to retire by end of 2018​.‍board is commencing a search for a successor​.‍olivier will continue to lead smith & nephew and drive company's growth initiatives and operating plans​.

Smith & Nephew starts share buyback after gynaecology divestment completes

Smith & Nephew Plc : Smith & nephew completes gynaecology sale and commences $300 million share buy-back programme . Completion of sale and commencement of buy-back . Smith & nephew completes gynaecology sale and commences $300 million share buy-back programme . Completed divestiture of its gynaecology business to medtronic plc (nyse:mdt) for $350 million. .Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to buy-back programme is $300 million and maximum number of shares that will be purchased is estimated to be 18.3 million.

Smith & Nephew says CFO Julie Brown to leave for Burberry

Smith & Nephew Plc : Julie Brown, chief financial officer, will be leaving company in Jan. 2017 to join Burberry as chief operating and financial officer .Search for a successor to Julie is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Burberry names Smith & Nephew's Julie Brown as new CFO

Burberry Group Plc : Julie Brown appointed as new chief operating & financial officer . Reporting to chief executive officer, Julie Brown will join business and board in early 2017 . Julie is currently chief financial officer at global medical technology business Smith And Nephew Plc .Says Julie qualified with KPMG before working at ICI and AstraZeneca Plc.

Smith & Nephew sells gynaecology unit to Medtronic

Smith & Nephew Plc : Divestment and share buy-back . Signed a definitive agreement to divest its gynaecology business to Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) for $350 million. . Gynaecology delivered revenue of $56 million in 2015, representing a little over 1% of group revenue. . Transaction is expected to be broadly neutral to adjusted earnings ('EPSA') in 2017, after share buy-back, . Share buy back is expected to commence shortly after completion in July 2016 . Proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a $300 million share buy-back programme. . Gross proceeds are before tax and costs. . Is expected that majority of gynaecology employees will join Medtronic . Davis Polk & Wardwell Llp served as counsel to Smith & Nephew and Ondra Partners acted as financial advisor. .Divestment and share buy-back.

Smith & Nephew Plc acquires first-line cartilage repair product

Smith & Nephew Plc:Acquires first-line cartilage repair product.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Smith & Nephew plc completes acquisition of Blue Belt Holdings Inc

Smith & Nephew plc:Says it has completed the acquisition of Blue Belt Holdings, Inc.