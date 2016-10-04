Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SNC-Lavalin awarded two-year contract extension by the government of Canada
SNC-Lavalin
SNC-Lavalin updates outlook for full year 2016 results
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
SNC-Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a joint venture with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company
Snc : Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a joint venture with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company . Lavalin Group Inc - new company is expected to be registered in mid-2017 . Lavalin Group Inc - new co would be followed by formation of two design centres - one in Canada and another in China .Lavalin group inc says joint venture company would develop, market and build advanced fuel candu reactor. Full Article
SNC-Lavalin awarded construction services contract
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
SNC-Lavalin Group awarded 5-year framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar
Snc-lavalin Group Inc
SNC-Lavalin says to sell real estate facilities management business in Canada
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
SNC-Lavalin group says Aecon Group JV awarded contracts by Ontario Power Generation
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : SNC-Lavalin Group Inc says JV with Aecon Group awarded two multimillion-dollar contracts by Ontario Power Generation (opg) for nuclear services . Lavalin Group Inc says first contract, valued at $265 million , is for refurbishment of all four 935-megawatt steam turbine generators at station .Lavalin group says second contract is for engineering, procurement and construction of retube waste processing building, valued at $127 million. Full Article
Potash Ridge enters into MOU with SNC-Lavalin for development of Blawn Mountain project
Potash Ridge Corp
SNC-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc maintains FY 2016 EPS guidance
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:Says that it is maintaining its previously announced FY 2016 outlook for adjusted diluted EPS from E&C, which is expected to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.70. Full Article
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin signs master service agreement with Chevron for systems completion support
* SNC-Lavalin signs master service agreement with Chevron for systems completion support