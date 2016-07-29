Edition:
Sundaram Finance Ltd (SNFN.NS)

SNFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,668.75INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs1,668.20
Open
Rs1,690.00
Day's High
Rs1,690.00
Day's Low
Rs1,656.30
Volume
16,016
Avg. Vol
33,390
52-wk High
Rs1,802.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,102.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sundaram Finance June-qtr profit down about 9 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 901.8 million rupees; income from operations 5.58 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 990 million rupees; income from operations was 5.55 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sundaram Finance March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees; income from operations 5.82 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sundaram Finance to consider raising funds via issue of NCDs of up to 60 bln rupees
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : To consider raising funds through issue of new non-convertible debt securities upto an amount of 60 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sundaram Finance Ltd News

BRIEF-Sundaram Finance gets members' nod for re-appointment of T.T. Srinivasaraghavan as MD

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of T.T. Srinivasaraghavan as MD of co

