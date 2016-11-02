Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)
530.70INR
11:19am BST
Rs13.15 (+2.54%)
Rs517.55
Rs525.00
Rs534.30
Rs521.50
301,348
208,179
Rs534.30
Rs262.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Says it has approved payment of second interim dividend at INR1.30 per share of INR1/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016. Full Article
* June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year