Sanok Rubber Company SA (SNK.WA)

SNK.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

33.70PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

0.80zł (+2.43%)
Prev Close
32.90zł
Open
33.30zł
Day's High
33.70zł
Day's Low
32.70zł
Volume
11,982
Avg. Vol
7,952
52-wk High
69.99zł
52-wk Low
30.20zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanok Rubber Company FY Net Profit Down At 80.7 Mln Zlotys
Tuesday, 20 Mar 2018 

March 20 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::FY REVENUE 997.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 931.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET PROFIT 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 103.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 108.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 129.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Sanok Rubber Company Appoints Piotr Dolega As Finance Director
Wednesday, 13 Dec 2017 

Dec 13 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::APPOINTS PIOTR DOLEGA AS CO'S FINANCE DIRECTOR.  Full Article

Sanok Rubber Company Q3 net profit down at 23.5 million zlotys
Tuesday, 14 Nov 2017 

Nov 14 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 23.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 250.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 237.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 31.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 35.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Sanok Rubber Company appoints Piotr Szamburski as CEO​
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA :‍ APPOINTS PIOTR SZAMBURSKI AS CEO​.  Full Article

Sanok Rubber Company Q2 net profit down at 27.6 mln zlotys
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA :Q2 NET PROFIT 27.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE 262.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 243.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 36.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Sanok Rubber Company to pay FY 2016 dividend of 3.6 zloty/shr
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 

June 26 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::ITS SHAREHOLDERS DECIDE TO PAY FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 3.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE.  Full Article

Sanok RC shareholder proposes higher FY dividend​ of 4.46 zlotys/shr
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 

June 7 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA :ITS SHAREHOLDER, ‍AVIVA OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY AVIVA BZ WBK, PROPOSES TO ALLOCATE 4.46 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2016 DIVIDEND​.  Full Article

Sanok shareholders to vote on dividend of ‍​3.6 zloty/shr for 2016
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 

May 30 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF ‍​3.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE.THE PROPOSAL WILL BE VOTED ON JUNE 26.  Full Article

Sanok Rubber Company Q1 net profit rises to 24.1 mln zlotys
Monday, 15 May 2017 

May 15 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 24.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 29.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Sanok Rubber Company FY 2016 net profit up at 104.2 mln zlotys
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 

Sanok Rubber Company SA : FY 2016 net profit 104.2 million zlotys ($26.26 million) versus 96.6 million zlotys a year ago . FY 2016 revenue 930.3 million zlotys versus 903.5 million zlotys a year ago .FY 2016 operating profit 130.8 million zlotys versus 116.1 million zlotys a year ago.  Full Article

BRIEF-Sanok Rubber Company FY Net Profit Down At 80.7 Mln Zlotys

