Sanok Rubber Company SA (SNK.WA)
33.70PLN
27 Apr 2018
0.80zł (+2.43%)
32.90zł
33.30zł
33.70zł
32.70zł
11,982
7,952
69.99zł
30.20zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sanok Rubber Company FY Net Profit Down At 80.7 Mln Zlotys
March 20 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA
Sanok Rubber Company Appoints Piotr Dolega As Finance Director
Dec 13 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA
Sanok Rubber Company Q3 net profit down at 23.5 million zlotys
Nov 14 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA
Sanok Rubber Company appoints Piotr Szamburski as CEO
Oct 23 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA
Sanok Rubber Company Q2 net profit down at 27.6 mln zlotys
Aug 28 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA
Sanok Rubber Company to pay FY 2016 dividend of 3.6 zloty/shr
June 26 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA
Sanok RC shareholder proposes higher FY dividend of 4.46 zlotys/shr
June 7 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA
Sanok shareholders to vote on dividend of 3.6 zloty/shr for 2016
May 30 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA
Sanok Rubber Company Q1 net profit rises to 24.1 mln zlotys
May 15 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA
Sanok Rubber Company FY 2016 net profit up at 104.2 mln zlotys
Sanok Rubber Company SA
* FY REVENUE 997.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 931.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO