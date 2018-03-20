Sanok Rubber Company SA (SNK.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanok Rubber Company FY Net Profit Down At 80.7 Mln Zlotys

March 20 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::FY REVENUE 997.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 931.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET PROFIT 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 103.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 108.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 129.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Sanok Rubber Company Appoints Piotr Dolega As Finance Director

Dec 13 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::APPOINTS PIOTR DOLEGA AS CO'S FINANCE DIRECTOR.

Sanok Rubber Company Q3 net profit down at 23.5 million zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 23.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 250.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 237.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 31.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 35.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Sanok Rubber Company appoints Piotr Szamburski as CEO​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA :‍ APPOINTS PIOTR SZAMBURSKI AS CEO​.

Sanok Rubber Company Q2 net profit down at 27.6 mln zlotys

Aug 28 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA :Q2 NET PROFIT 27.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE 262.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 243.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 36.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Sanok Rubber Company to pay FY 2016 dividend of 3.6 zloty/shr

June 26 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::ITS SHAREHOLDERS DECIDE TO PAY FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 3.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE.

Sanok RC shareholder proposes higher FY dividend​ of 4.46 zlotys/shr

June 7 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA :ITS SHAREHOLDER, ‍AVIVA OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY AVIVA BZ WBK, PROPOSES TO ALLOCATE 4.46 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2016 DIVIDEND​.

Sanok shareholders to vote on dividend of ‍​3.6 zloty/shr for 2016

May 30 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF ‍​3.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE.THE PROPOSAL WILL BE VOTED ON JUNE 26.

Sanok Rubber Company Q1 net profit rises to 24.1 mln zlotys

May 15 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA ::Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 24.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 29.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Sanok Rubber Company FY 2016 net profit up at 104.2 mln zlotys

Sanok Rubber Company SA : FY 2016 net profit 104.2 million zlotys ($26.26 million) versus 96.6 million zlotys a year ago . FY 2016 revenue 930.3 million zlotys versus 903.5 million zlotys a year ago .FY 2016 operating profit 130.8 million zlotys versus 116.1 million zlotys a year ago.