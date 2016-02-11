Edition:
Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)

SNNS.L on London Stock Exchange

772.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
772.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
270,210
52-wk High
837.00
52-wk Low
481.77

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanne Group PLC announces acquisition of Chartered Corporate Services
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Sanne Group PLC:Says it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chartered Corporate Services.Says the transaction is due to complete at the end of February.  Full Article

Sanne Group PLC News

MOVES-Putnam Investments, Citigroup, Credit Suisse

Oct 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

