Edition:
United Kingdom

Senior PLC (SNR.L)

SNR.L on London Stock Exchange

281.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
281.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,222,675
52-wk High
291.80
52-wk Low
168.81

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Senior H1 revenue up 3.7 pct to 450.5 mln stg
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Senior Plc : Interim dividend up 6 percent to 1.95 penceper share .H1 revenue rose 3.7 percent to 450.5 million stg; h1 adjusted pretax profit 42.3 million stg versus 52.1 million stg year ago.  Full Article

Senior Plc announces completion of acquisition of Steico Industries Inc
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

Senior Plc:Confirm completion of acquisition of 100% of issued share capital of Steico Industries Inc and its trading facilities.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Senior PLC News

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19

(Corrects to show FTSE 250 also had companies going ex-dividend) LONDON, Oct 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.55 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT

» More SNR.L News

Market Views

» More SNR.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials