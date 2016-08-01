Senior PLC (SNR.L)
281.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
281.30
--
--
--
--
1,222,675
291.80
168.81
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Senior H1 revenue up 3.7 pct to 450.5 mln stg
Senior Plc
Senior Plc announces completion of acquisition of Steico Industries Inc
Senior Plc:Confirm completion of acquisition of 100% of issued share capital of Steico Industries Inc and its trading facilities. Full Article
CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
(Corrects to show FTSE 250 also had companies going ex-dividend) LONDON, Oct 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.55 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
- These FTSE-listed giants are grabbing the headlines! Should you buy?
- 3 top buys after today's updates? Senior plc, Saga plc and Chemring Group plc
- Are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Senior plc And Go-Ahead Group plc Safe Buys In Uncertain Times?
- Are BAE Systems plc, QinetiQ Group plc & Senior plc Set To Soar?
- 250 Reasons To Buy Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Senior plc And Meggitt plc
- Cobham plc Surges 8%: Is It A Better Buy Than Chemring Group plc, Senior plc And QinetiQ Group plc?