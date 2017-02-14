Santam Ltd (SNTJ.J)

Santam Ltd : Says trading statement for year ended Dec. 31 2016 . Santam HEPS for year ended Dec.31 to be between 39 to 44 pct below and EPS to be between 44 to 49 pct lower versus last year . Says HEPS is expected to be between 1 033 cps and 1 125 cps (2015: 1 844 cps) . Says EPS is expected to be between 1 066 cps and 1 170 cps (2015: 2 090 cps) . Says decrease in HEPS and EPS has been driven by a normalisation of net underwriting results . Says net underwriting margin is expected to be above midpoint of long term target range of 4 to 8 pct of net earned premiums .Says net commission ratio also increased following lower reinsurance commission earned on specialist business lines and higher commission rates.
Santam Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30 2016 . H1 gross written premium growth both including and excluding cell captive insurance 8 pct . Says H1 headline earnings per share decreased by 29 pct . Says interim dividend of 311 cents per share, up 8 pct . Special dividend of 800 cents per share . Says 25 pct rand depreciation during 2015 is expected to negatively impact claims cost . Solvency ratio of 51 pct at June 30 2016 exceeded group's target solvency range of 35-45 pct of net written premiums . Says increased exposure to non-rand-denominated business further increases foreign exchange volatility .Will target an economic capital coverage range of 130-170 pct going forward.
Santam Ltd : Santam acquires 100 pct of RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited . Santam and shareholders of RMB-SI have reached agreement in terms of which Santam will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of RMB-SI .Santam believes that this acquisition would be a good strategic fit and that Santam is well positioned to provide a platform for future growth for RMB-SI business.
Santam Ltd : H1 HEPS is expected to be between 612-656 CPS (2015: 887 CPS) . Says H1 EPS is expected to be between 600-644 cents per share (CPS) (2015: 870 CPS) . Says foreign currency exchange losses had a negative impact on investment returns following relative strengthening of rand . H1 net underwriting margin is however still expected to be within long term target range of 4-8 pct .Underwriting results were negatively influenced by few large corporate property claims and decline in crop business profits from high levels of 2015.
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Approves Santam Limited and ABSA Insurance Company Limited intermediate commercial line business deal . Approves Nestle S.A. (Nestle) and R and R Ice Cream Public Limited Company deal . Approves KKR DVB Aviation Capital Ltd and Aercap Holdings N.V. deal in respect of a portfolio of 37 aircraft Further company coverage: [SNTJ.J] [NESN.S].
