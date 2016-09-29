Edition:
United Kingdom

Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)

SNTX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

26.95INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs26.95
Open
Rs27.10
Day's High
Rs27.25
Day's Low
Rs26.80
Volume
4,594,963
Avg. Vol
17,870,506
52-wk High
Rs121.40
52-wk Low
Rs16.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sintex Industries' board approves demerger of Custom Moulding, Prefab businesses
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Sintex Industries Ltd: Sintex industries limited announces composite scheme of arrangement . Board unanimously approved demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from Sintex Industries . Scheme for demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from co to Sintex-BAPL and Sintex Infra Projects .Involves issue of euity shares of Sintex Plastic Tech to Sintex Industries.  Full Article

Sintex Industries approves NCDs/bonds issue worth 10 bln rupees
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Approves raising funds of up to 5 billion rupees via rights issue . Board approved issue of NCDs/bonds worth 10 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sintex Industries June-qtr consol profit up about 11.4 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 760.3 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 16.95 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 682.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.55 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sintex Industries to consider issue of securities worth 10 bln rupees
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Board to consider rights issue . Board to consider issue of securities worth 10 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sintex Industries March-qtr consol profit up about 18 pct
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 2.34 billion rupees ; March-quarter consol net sales 23.24 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sintex Industries recommends dividend of 0.70 rupees per share
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Recommends dividend of 0.70 rupees per share .  Full Article

Sintex Industries approves issue of FCCBs of up to $200 mln
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Approved issue of FCCBs of up to $200 million .  Full Article

Sintex Industries says co is considering various fund raising options
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says to consider certain financing options for a fund raising by the company . Company is currently contemplating issuance of NCDs with issue size not exceeding 2 billion rupees . To consider the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds with issue size of $110 million plus overallotment option .  Full Article

