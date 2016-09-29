Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sintex Industries Ltd: Sintex industries limited announces composite scheme of arrangement . Board unanimously approved demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from Sintex Industries . Scheme for demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from co to Sintex-BAPL and Sintex Infra Projects .Involves issue of euity shares of Sintex Plastic Tech to Sintex Industries.

Sintex Industries Ltd : Approves raising funds of up to 5 billion rupees via rights issue . Board approved issue of NCDs/bonds worth 10 billion rupees .

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 760.3 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 16.95 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 682.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.55 billion rupees .

Sintex Industries Ltd : Board to consider rights issue . Board to consider issue of securities worth 10 billion rupees .

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 2.34 billion rupees ; March-quarter consol net sales 23.24 billion rupees .

Sintex Industries Ltd : Recommends dividend of 0.70 rupees per share .

Sintex Industries Ltd : Approved issue of FCCBs of up to $200 million .

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says to consider certain financing options for a fund raising by the company . Company is currently contemplating issuance of NCDs with issue size not exceeding 2 billion rupees . To consider the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds with issue size of $110 million plus overallotment option .