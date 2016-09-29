Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sintex Industries' board approves demerger of Custom Moulding, Prefab businesses
Sintex Industries Ltd: Sintex industries limited announces composite scheme of arrangement . Board unanimously approved demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from Sintex Industries . Scheme for demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from co to Sintex-BAPL and Sintex Infra Projects .Involves issue of euity shares of Sintex Plastic Tech to Sintex Industries. Full Article
Sintex Industries approves NCDs/bonds issue worth 10 bln rupees
Sintex Industries Ltd
Sintex Industries June-qtr consol profit up about 11.4 pct
Sintex Industries Ltd
Sintex Industries to consider issue of securities worth 10 bln rupees
Sintex Industries Ltd
Sintex Industries March-qtr consol profit up about 18 pct
Sintex Industries Ltd
Sintex Industries recommends dividend of 0.70 rupees per share
Sintex Industries Ltd
Sintex Industries approves issue of FCCBs of up to $200 mln
Sintex Industries Ltd
Sintex Industries says co is considering various fund raising options
Sintex Industries Ltd