Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)
535.50INR
11:28am BST
Rs21.35 (+4.15%)
Rs514.15
Rs522.70
Rs551.05
Rs522.00
1,367,502
322,026
Rs554.70
Rs216.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sobha Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 bln rupees
Sobha Ltd
Sobha Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 bln rupees
Sobha Ltd
Sobha Ltd approves buyback of shares up to 750.75 mln rupees
Sobha Ltd
Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 41 pct
Sobha Ltd
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees
* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage: