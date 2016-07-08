Edition:
Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)

SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

535.50INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs21.35 (+4.15%)
Prev Close
Rs514.15
Open
Rs522.70
Day's High
Rs551.05
Day's Low
Rs522.00
Volume
1,367,502
Avg. Vol
322,026
52-wk High
Rs554.70
52-wk Low
Rs216.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sobha Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 bln rupees
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Sobha Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of ncds of up to 5 billion rupees on a private placement basis .  Full Article

Sobha Ltd approves buyback of shares up to 750.75 mln rupees
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Sobha Ltd : Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share . Approved buyback of shares . Buyback of shares up to 750.75 million rupees . Co currently has ongoing residential projects up to 41.20 million sq ft of developable area and 29 million sq ft of saleable area .  Full Article

Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 41 pct
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Sobha Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 361 million rupees versus profit of 615 million rupees year ago . India's Sobha Ltd says March-quarter consol net sales 5.50 billion rupees versus 5.05 billion rupees year ago . Targets to sell 3.50 million sq feet of new area valued at INR 20 billion during FY 2016-17 .  Full Article

Sobha Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees

* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:

