Sonata Software Ltd (SOFT.NS)
SOFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
172.55INR
11:26am BST
172.55INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs10.65 (+6.58%)
Rs10.65 (+6.58%)
Prev Close
Rs161.90
Rs161.90
Open
Rs162.40
Rs162.40
Day's High
Rs176.40
Rs176.40
Day's Low
Rs161.00
Rs161.00
Volume
1,335,721
1,335,721
Avg. Vol
176,332
176,332
52-wk High
Rs224.00
Rs224.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00
Rs143.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sonata Software March-qtr profit rises
Sonata Software Ltd
Sonata Software Ltd declares interim dividend
Sonata Software Ltd:Declared interim dividend at 3.50 Indian rupees per share on par value of 1 Indian rupee. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Sonata Software June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 297.8 million rupees versus 324 million rupees year ago