Soitec SA (SOIT.PA)
61.79EUR
3:52pm BST
€1.81 (+3.02%)
€59.98
€59.88
€61.99
€59.80
208,871
165,664
€62.00
€16.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Soitec Q2 revenue up at 73.3 million euros
Oct 18 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA
Soitec confirms FY revenue growth target of 25 percent at constant exchange
Oct 18 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA
Soitec Q1 revenue up at 55.4 million euros
Soitec SA
Soitec FY net loss group share narrows to 71.7 million euros
Soitec SA
Soitec completes rights issue of about 75.4 million euros
Soitec SA
Soitec launches circa 75 mln euro rights issue
Soitec SA
Soitec presents results of standing repurchase offer for holders of 2018 OCEANEs
Soitec SA
Soitec repurchases 22 mln OCEANEs at a unit price of 2.45 euro
Soitec SA:Reported on Wednesday the repurchase of 22,073,131 of the 2018 OCEANEs initially issued, i.e. a global amount of about 54,079,170.95 euros.Standing repurchase offer will be placed for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, i.e. from 5 May 2016 to 11 May 2016 included.Standing repurchase offer will be made at the same price as that decided for the reverse bookbuilding, i.e. 2.45 euros (accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE. Full Article
Soitec proposes repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse bookbuilding
Soitec SA:Proposed repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse bookbuilding.Launch of a reverse bookbuilding to institutional investors with a price range of 2.25 euros to 2.45 euros (accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE.Intention to launch a capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights, which amount will be between 53.5-103.5 million euros.In case of repurchase between 20-30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued subject company reserves right to implement such standing repurchase offer.Case of repurchase above 30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued, company will implement a standing repurchase offer in France for a period of 5 consecutive trading days. Full Article
Soitec raises 76.5 mln euros through 3 capital increases
Soitec SA:Raises 76.5 million euros in capital increases reserved for Bpifrance Participations, CEA Investissement et NSIG Sunrise. Full Article
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19
Oct 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.