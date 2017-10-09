Edition:
Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

SOLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

39,415.00ZAc
2:52pm BST
Change (% chg)

-55.00 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
39,470.00
Open
39,247.00
Day's High
39,547.00
Day's Low
39,200.00
Volume
345,010
Avg. Vol
1,396,143
52-wk High
43,620.00
52-wk Low
34,655.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sasol amends plan to issue shares to settle Sasol Inzalo debt
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SASOL LTD ::SASOL AMENDS PLAN TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL SHARES TO SETTLE EXPECTED OUTSTANDING SASOL INZALO DEBT .‍AMENDS PLAN TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL SHARES TO SETTLE EXPECTED OUTSTANDING SASOL INZALO DEBT​.‍BASED ON RECENT TRADING OF SHARE PRICE, CURRENT CONDITIONS WOULD NOT ALLOW CO TO MEET 2008 OBLIGATIONS AND CREATES A FUNDING SHORTFALL OF R2 BILLION- R3 BILLION​.‍SHORTFALL WILL BE MADE GOOD BY SASOL IN TERMS OF A GUARANTEE GRANTED IN RESPECT OF A PORTION OF PREFERENCE SHARE FUNDING​.‍NOW UNDERTAKING TO EXPLORE, IN CONSULTATION WITH EXTERNAL BANKS AND INZALO FUNDCOS, DIFFERENT FUNDING OPTIONS TO SETTLE RELEVANT FINANCING OBLIGATION​.‍NO LONGER PURSUE PREFERRED FUNDING OPTION OF ISSUING UP TO 43 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILD PROCESS​.‍INTENTION IS TO MITIGATE AMOUNT OF SHAREHOLDER DILUTION WHILST STILL MAINTAINING CO'S INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RATING​.‍WILL COMMUNICATE ITS FINAL PLAN FOR SETTLING INZALO FUNDCOS' DEBT IN FEBRUARY 2018​.  Full Article

Sasol raises price tag for Lake Charles project
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Sasol Ltd : Project is under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana in USA, adjacent to Sasol's existing chemical operations . An independent third party review of estimate has also been carried out . Detailed review has confirmed that total capital cost for project is expected to be $11 bln, which includes site infrastructure and utility improvements . Cash savings that have been achieved from company's low oil price response plan, and cost savings resulting from business performance enhancement programme, are both well ahead of previously communicated targets . This is an increase of $2.1 bln from original estimate at time of final investment decision (FID) in October 2014 . At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct . Schedule for LCCP remains same as communicated on June 6 2016 . At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct . First unit, linear low-density polyethylene unit, is expected to achieve beneficial operation in second half of calendar year 2018 . Remaining derivative units will reach beneficial operation by second half of 2019 . Even though expected capital expenditure for LCCP has increased, we do not expect this to result in company exceeding its self-imposed gearing targets.  Full Article

Sasol sees fy HEPS down between 10-30 pct
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Sasol Ltd : Heps for financial year ending 30 June 2016 are expected to decrease by between 10 pct and 30 pct (approximating r4,98 to r14,93 per share) . Volatile macroeconomic environment, in particular lower crude oil prices, has had a significant impact on earnings .Fy EPS are expected to decrease by between 53% and 73% (approximating r25,82 to r35,56 per share).  Full Article

Sasol Ltd News

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors

* Sasol to write off $900 mln from empowerment deal (Re-leads with plan for share issue)

