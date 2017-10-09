Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SASOL LTD ::SASOL AMENDS PLAN TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL SHARES TO SETTLE EXPECTED OUTSTANDING SASOL INZALO DEBT .AMENDS PLAN TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL SHARES TO SETTLE EXPECTED OUTSTANDING SASOL INZALO DEBT.BASED ON RECENT TRADING OF SHARE PRICE, CURRENT CONDITIONS WOULD NOT ALLOW CO TO MEET 2008 OBLIGATIONS AND CREATES A FUNDING SHORTFALL OF R2 BILLION- R3 BILLION.SHORTFALL WILL BE MADE GOOD BY SASOL IN TERMS OF A GUARANTEE GRANTED IN RESPECT OF A PORTION OF PREFERENCE SHARE FUNDING.NOW UNDERTAKING TO EXPLORE, IN CONSULTATION WITH EXTERNAL BANKS AND INZALO FUNDCOS, DIFFERENT FUNDING OPTIONS TO SETTLE RELEVANT FINANCING OBLIGATION.NO LONGER PURSUE PREFERRED FUNDING OPTION OF ISSUING UP TO 43 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILD PROCESS.INTENTION IS TO MITIGATE AMOUNT OF SHAREHOLDER DILUTION WHILST STILL MAINTAINING CO'S INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RATING.WILL COMMUNICATE ITS FINAL PLAN FOR SETTLING INZALO FUNDCOS' DEBT IN FEBRUARY 2018.
Sasol Ltd : Project is under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana in USA, adjacent to Sasol's existing chemical operations . An independent third party review of estimate has also been carried out . Detailed review has confirmed that total capital cost for project is expected to be $11 bln, which includes site infrastructure and utility improvements . Cash savings that have been achieved from company's low oil price response plan, and cost savings resulting from business performance enhancement programme, are both well ahead of previously communicated targets . This is an increase of $2.1 bln from original estimate at time of final investment decision (FID) in October 2014 . At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct . Schedule for LCCP remains same as communicated on June 6 2016 . At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct . First unit, linear low-density polyethylene unit, is expected to achieve beneficial operation in second half of calendar year 2018 . Remaining derivative units will reach beneficial operation by second half of 2019 . Even though expected capital expenditure for LCCP has increased, we do not expect this to result in company exceeding its self-imposed gearing targets.
Sasol Ltd : Heps for financial year ending 30 June 2016 are expected to decrease by between 10 pct and 30 pct (approximating r4,98 to r14,93 per share) . Volatile macroeconomic environment, in particular lower crude oil prices, has had a significant impact on earnings .Fy EPS are expected to decrease by between 53% and 73% (approximating r25,82 to r35,56 per share).
