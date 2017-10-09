Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SASOL LTD ::SASOL AMENDS PLAN TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL SHARES TO SETTLE EXPECTED OUTSTANDING SASOL INZALO DEBT .‍AMENDS PLAN TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL SHARES TO SETTLE EXPECTED OUTSTANDING SASOL INZALO DEBT​.‍BASED ON RECENT TRADING OF SHARE PRICE, CURRENT CONDITIONS WOULD NOT ALLOW CO TO MEET 2008 OBLIGATIONS AND CREATES A FUNDING SHORTFALL OF R2 BILLION- R3 BILLION​.‍SHORTFALL WILL BE MADE GOOD BY SASOL IN TERMS OF A GUARANTEE GRANTED IN RESPECT OF A PORTION OF PREFERENCE SHARE FUNDING​.‍NOW UNDERTAKING TO EXPLORE, IN CONSULTATION WITH EXTERNAL BANKS AND INZALO FUNDCOS, DIFFERENT FUNDING OPTIONS TO SETTLE RELEVANT FINANCING OBLIGATION​.‍NO LONGER PURSUE PREFERRED FUNDING OPTION OF ISSUING UP TO 43 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILD PROCESS​.‍INTENTION IS TO MITIGATE AMOUNT OF SHAREHOLDER DILUTION WHILST STILL MAINTAINING CO'S INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RATING​.‍WILL COMMUNICATE ITS FINAL PLAN FOR SETTLING INZALO FUNDCOS' DEBT IN FEBRUARY 2018​.

Sasol Ltd : Project is under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana in USA, adjacent to Sasol's existing chemical operations . An independent third party review of estimate has also been carried out . Detailed review has confirmed that total capital cost for project is expected to be $11 bln, which includes site infrastructure and utility improvements . Cash savings that have been achieved from company's low oil price response plan, and cost savings resulting from business performance enhancement programme, are both well ahead of previously communicated targets . This is an increase of $2.1 bln from original estimate at time of final investment decision (FID) in October 2014 . At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct . Schedule for LCCP remains same as communicated on June 6 2016 . At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct . First unit, linear low-density polyethylene unit, is expected to achieve beneficial operation in second half of calendar year 2018 . Remaining derivative units will reach beneficial operation by second half of 2019 . Even though expected capital expenditure for LCCP has increased, we do not expect this to result in company exceeding its self-imposed gearing targets.