Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)

SONA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.50 (+3.13%)
Prev Close
Rs111.75
Open
Rs112.60
Day's High
Rs119.00
Day's Low
Rs110.80
Volume
728,003
Avg. Vol
343,002
52-wk High
Rs131.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems March-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 

May 24 (Reuters) - Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd :March quarter net profit 232.5 million rupees versus 271.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.52 billion rupees versus 4.01 billion rupees year ago.Declared final dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems June-qtr profit surges

* June quarter net profit 56.3 million rupees versus profit 20.2 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

