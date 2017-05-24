Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)
SONA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
115.25INR
11:29am BST
115.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.50 (+3.13%)
Rs3.50 (+3.13%)
Prev Close
Rs111.75
Rs111.75
Open
Rs112.60
Rs112.60
Day's High
Rs119.00
Rs119.00
Day's Low
Rs110.80
Rs110.80
Volume
728,003
728,003
Avg. Vol
343,002
343,002
52-wk High
Rs131.90
Rs131.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.55
Rs47.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems March-qtr profit falls
May 24 (Reuters) - Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd
BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems June-qtr profit surges
* June quarter net profit 56.3 million rupees versus profit 20.2 million rupees year ago