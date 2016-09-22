Edition:
Sophos Group PLC (SOPH.L)

SOPH.L on London Stock Exchange

603.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

25.00 (+4.32%)
Prev Close
578.50
Open
576.50
Day's High
610.00
Day's Low
576.50
Volume
650,627
Avg. Vol
1,133,482
52-wk High
610.00
52-wk Low
203.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sophos says jury awarded Finjan a one-time damages payment of $15 mln
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Sophos Group Plc : Jury has found that company infringed on five of finjan's patents, and has awarded finjan a one-time damages payment of $15 million .Verdict represents next step in an ongoing legal process and sophos is considering all options including an appeal of verdict.  Full Article

Sophos Group posts results for year-ended 31 March 2016
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Sophos Group Plc :Reports results for the year-ended 31 March 2016.  Full Article

Sophos Group sees free cash flow doubling in year ahead
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Sophos Group Plc : For year-ending 31 march 2017, expects to deliver mid-teens percent billings growth on a like-for-like basis whilst also delivering modest cash ebitda margin expansion . Unlevered free cash flow is expected to approximately double in fy17 . Fy16 like-for-like billings grew 19.7 percent year-over-year . Revenue $478.2, up 7.1 percent .Exceptional items of $41.9 million reflected in an operating loss of $32.7 million.  Full Article

