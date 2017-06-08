Sopra Steria Group SA (SOPR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sopra Steria Group and Expert System join forces

June 8 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group Sa ::SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA - SOPRA STERIA AND EXPERT SYSTEM JOIN FORCES TO MAKE BUSINESS DATA A DRIVER FOR INNOVATION AND PRODUCTIVITY.

Sopra Steria Group H1 revenue up 6.3 pct at 1.9 billion euros

Sopra Steria Group SA : H1 revenue of 1.9 billion euros ($2.10 billion), representing total growth of 6.3 pct . Group confirms its targets for the full 2016 financial year . Targets for 2017 remain unchanged . Sopra Steria: first-half 2016 in line with 2017 objectives . H1 net profit attributable to the group doubled to 54.0 million euros .H1 operating margin on business activity up 1 point to 7.1 pct.

Societe Generale and La Banque Postale announce pooling of payment systemes

Societe Generale : Societe Generale and La Banque Postale announce pooling of payment systemes in a partnership with Sopra Banking Software . Agreement between Societe Generale and La Banque Postale aims to extend activities of their JV, Transactis

Etienne Du Vignaux joins Sopra Steria as CFO

Sopra Steria Group SA : Etienne Du Vignaux joins Sopra Steria as chief financial officer .Etienne Du Vignaux assumes his new role since 1 June 2016.

Sopra Steria Group buys 8.62% stake in Axway from Société Générale

Sopra Steria Group SA :Acquires the 8.62% stake (1,793,625 shares) in Axway sold by Société Générale in a transaction worth 38.6 million euros or 21.5 euros per share.

Sopra Group confirms FY 2016 guidance

Sopra Group SA:Group has set itself a full-year organic revenue growth target of between 3-5 pct for 2016.Confirms its targets for operating margin on business activity (more than 7.5 pct) and free cash flow (significant improvement).

Francois Lefebvre to replace Laurent Lemaire at Sopra Steria

Sopra Group SA:Laurent Lemaire to leave Sopra Steria Group, Francois Lefebvre to take over finance function.

Sopra Steria to support Thales in SAP transformation programme

Sopra Group SA:Says to have been selected by Thales for its ERP France programme, aim of which is to increase its business productivity, establish consistency and fluidity between its separate units, and reduce its risks and operating costs.Contract covers construction and deployment of shared SAP solution for six of group's entities in France.Programme will last for nearly five years.

NSIA Bank chooses Sopra Banking Software’s solution Amplitude

Sopra Group SA:NSIA Bank chooses Sopra Banking Software’s solution Amplitude.

Sopra Group confirms FY 2015 targets

Sopra Group SA:Says at the end of Q3 2015 it confirmed its 2015 targets: organic revenue growth of around 2.0 percent and an operating margin on business activity of around 6.5 percent.