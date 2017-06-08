Edition:
United Kingdom

Sopra Steria Group SA (SOPR.PA)

SOPR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

157.10EUR
3:54pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-2.80 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
€159.90
Open
€159.85
Day's High
€160.00
Day's Low
€156.80
Volume
13,115
Avg. Vol
29,244
52-wk High
€162.35
52-wk Low
€88.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sopra Steria Group and Expert System join forces
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 

June 8 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group Sa ::SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA - SOPRA STERIA AND EXPERT SYSTEM JOIN FORCES TO MAKE BUSINESS DATA A DRIVER FOR INNOVATION AND PRODUCTIVITY.  Full Article

Sopra Steria Group H1 revenue up 6.3 pct at 1.9 billion euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Sopra Steria Group SA : H1 revenue of 1.9 billion euros ($2.10 billion), representing total growth of 6.3 pct . Group confirms its targets for the full 2016 financial year . Targets for 2017 remain unchanged . Sopra Steria: first-half 2016 in line with 2017 objectives . H1 net profit attributable to the group doubled to 54.0 million euros .H1 operating margin on business activity up 1 point to 7.1 pct.  Full Article

Societe Generale and La Banque Postale announce pooling of payment systemes
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Societe Generale : Societe Generale and La Banque Postale announce pooling of payment systemes in a partnership with Sopra Banking Software . Agreement between Societe Generale and La Banque Postale aims to extend activities of their JV, Transactis Further company coverage: [SOGN.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).  Full Article

Etienne Du Vignaux joins Sopra Steria as CFO
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Sopra Steria Group SA : Etienne Du Vignaux joins Sopra Steria as chief financial officer .Etienne Du Vignaux assumes his new role since 1 June 2016.  Full Article

Sopra Steria Group buys 8.62% stake in Axway from Société Générale
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Sopra Steria Group SA :Acquires the 8.62% stake (1,793,625 shares) in Axway sold by Société Générale in a transaction worth 38.6 million euros or 21.5 euros per share.  Full Article

Sopra Group confirms FY 2016 guidance
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

Sopra Group SA:Group has set itself a full-year organic revenue growth target of between 3-5 pct for 2016.Confirms its targets for operating margin on business activity (more than 7.5 pct) and free cash flow (significant improvement).  Full Article

Francois Lefebvre to replace Laurent Lemaire at Sopra Steria
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 

Sopra Group SA:Laurent Lemaire to leave Sopra Steria Group, Francois Lefebvre to take over finance function.  Full Article

Sopra Steria to support Thales in SAP transformation programme
Thursday, 26 Nov 2015 

Sopra Group SA:Says to have been selected by Thales for its ERP France programme, aim of which is to increase its business productivity, establish consistency and fluidity between its separate units, and reduce its risks and operating costs.Contract covers construction and deployment of shared SAP solution for six of group's entities in France.Programme will last for nearly five years.  Full Article

NSIA Bank chooses Sopra Banking Software’s solution Amplitude
Friday, 20 Nov 2015 

Sopra Group SA:NSIA Bank chooses Sopra Banking Software’s solution Amplitude.  Full Article

Sopra Group confirms FY 2015 targets
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 

Sopra Group SA:Says at the end of Q3 2015 it confirmed its 2015 targets: organic revenue growth of around 2.0 percent and an operating margin on business activity of around 6.5 percent.  Full Article

BRIEF-Sopra Steria plans to acquire 88.2 pct of Tecfit

* SOPRA STERIA PLANS TO ACQUIRE 88.2% OF THE SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF TECFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

