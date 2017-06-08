Sopra Steria Group SA (SOPR.PA)
157.10EUR
3:54pm BST
€-2.80 (-1.75%)
€159.90
€159.85
€160.00
€156.80
13,115
29,244
€162.35
€88.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sopra Steria Group and Expert System join forces
June 8 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group Sa
Sopra Steria Group H1 revenue up 6.3 pct at 1.9 billion euros
Sopra Steria Group SA
Societe Generale and La Banque Postale announce pooling of payment systemes
Societe Generale
Etienne Du Vignaux joins Sopra Steria as CFO
Sopra Steria Group SA
Sopra Steria Group buys 8.62% stake in Axway from Société Générale
Sopra Steria Group SA
Sopra Group confirms FY 2016 guidance
Sopra Group SA:Group has set itself a full-year organic revenue growth target of between 3-5 pct for 2016.Confirms its targets for operating margin on business activity (more than 7.5 pct) and free cash flow (significant improvement). Full Article
Francois Lefebvre to replace Laurent Lemaire at Sopra Steria
Sopra Group SA:Laurent Lemaire to leave Sopra Steria Group, Francois Lefebvre to take over finance function. Full Article
Sopra Steria to support Thales in SAP transformation programme
Sopra Group SA:Says to have been selected by Thales for its ERP France programme, aim of which is to increase its business productivity, establish consistency and fluidity between its separate units, and reduce its risks and operating costs.Contract covers construction and deployment of shared SAP solution for six of group's entities in France.Programme will last for nearly five years. Full Article
NSIA Bank chooses Sopra Banking Software’s solution Amplitude
Sopra Group SA:NSIA Bank chooses Sopra Banking Software’s solution Amplitude. Full Article
Sopra Group confirms FY 2015 targets
Sopra Group SA:Says at the end of Q3 2015 it confirmed its 2015 targets: organic revenue growth of around 2.0 percent and an operating margin on business activity of around 6.5 percent. Full Article
BRIEF-Sopra Steria plans to acquire 88.2 pct of Tecfit
* SOPRA STERIA PLANS TO ACQUIRE 88.2% OF THE SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF TECFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)