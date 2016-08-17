Slate Office REIT (SOT_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Slate Office REIT announces multiple acquisitions and $50 million public offering

Slate Office Reit : Slate Office REIT announces multiple acquisitions and $50 million public offering . Deal for $12.25 million . Intention to purchase a government-tenanted office building located at 365 Hargrave Street in Winnipeg, Manitoba . Says offering consists of a treasury offering by REIT of 5.2 million units for gross proceeds of $44.0 million . Also increasing interest in 3 office properties in Newfoundland from 49% to 100%, with additional investment of about $19.8 million . Will use net proceeds of treasury offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness . Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis 6 million trust units of reit at a price of $8.45 per unit . Says acquisitions are immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations on a per unit basis .Amendment to co-ownership agreement with St. John's Harbour Properties where REIT will increase interest in places from 49% to 100%.

Slate Office REIT Q2 AFFO per unit $0.23

Slate Office Reit : Slate office reit reports strong second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly core-ffo was up 8.0% to $0.27 per unit and affo was up 9.5% to $0.23, compared to q1 2016 .Q2 revenue $28.2 million versus $14.4 million last year.

Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of shopping Centre in Minnesota

Slate Office REIT:Slate retail reit announces acquisition of shopping centre in minnesota.Slate office REIT - deal for $20.9 million.

Slate Office REIT Names Robert Armstrong as Chief Financial Officer

Slate Office REIT:Says Robert Armstrong has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the REIT, effective in December 2015.

Slate Office REIT Announces Property Sales Totalling $56.2 Million

Slate Office REIT:entered into binding agreements to sell 15 industrial and retail properties in two separate portfolio transactions for gross proceeds totalling $56.2 million.Included in the Transactions is a portfolio comprising 12 industrial properties located in Winnipeg, Manitoba totalling 516,495 square feet (the "Manitoba Portfolio").Manitoba Portfolio will be sold to an undisclosed purchaser for $47.0 million.Slate Office has also entered into a binding agreement to sell 3 retail properties in Newfoundland totalling 305,259 square feet (the "Newfoundland Portfolio") to an undisclosed purchaser for $9.2 million.