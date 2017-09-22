Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc ::On Sept 19, co, Sunopta Foods, Organic Corp, certain other subsidiaries of company entered into amendment to existing credit agreement​ - SEC filing.Amendment ‍to asset-based revolving credit facility adds additional U.S. Asset-Based revolving credit subfacility of $15 million.Proceeds of new U.S. Subfacility to repay borrowings under existing U.S. asset-based revolving credit subfacility per Existing Credit Agreement​.

SunOpta announces strategic partnership with Oaktree

SunOpta Inc : SunOpta announces strategic partnership with Oaktree . Company appoints three independent directors to Sunopta board . Secures $85 million equity investment . Proceeds from investment have been used to reduce company's 2nd lien debt . Sunopta is conducting a thorough review of company's operations, management and governance . Board of directors has appointed two Oaktree-nominated independent directors, Dean Hollis and Al Bolles, to board . Expects to provide an updated mid-range plan which will include performance improvements and cost savings to be realized in 2017 . Oaktree also has the right to purchase up to 3 million shares of Sunopta common stock in open market for a period of one year . Sunopta inc says company appoints three independent directors to Sunopta board . Secures $85 million equity investment . In reaching the agreement with Oaktree, Sunopta has concluded previously announced review of strategic alternatives for co . Under agreement, Oaktree invested $85 million in Sunopta in form of exchangeable preferred shares . Rothschild Inc is acting as financial advisor to Sunopta and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and Stoel Rives are acting as its legal advisors .Oaktree's ownership is subject to a 19.99% cap under agreement unless and until shareholder approval is obtained to remove cap.

Sunopta reported Q2 EPS $0.05

Sunopta Inc : Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations . Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 . Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results . Q2 revenue $348.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $361.6 million . Revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $3.5 million during Q2 due to recall of certain sunflower products . In comparison to reported results for Q2 of 2016, for Q3 company expects revenues to increase by $10 million to $15 million . In comparison to reported results for Q2 of 2016, Q3 adjusted EBITDA expected to increase by $2.5 million to $3.5 million .For first half of 2016, estimated losses of $16.0 million were recognized in relation to recall of certain Sunflower Kernel products.

Kashi expands voluntary recall to include two varieties of snack bars

Kashi Co:Expanding voluntary recall to include 2 varieties of Kashi Brand snack bars that have potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Earth Island announces recall of select lots of gluten-free millet bread

Earth Island: Recalled distribution of Rising Hearts gluten-free millet bread, which contain roasted sunflower seeds manufactured by Sunopta .Conducting recall of gluten-free millet bread as precautionary measure due to possible listeria contamination of sunflower seeds.

ACH Food Companies issues voluntary recall of salad toppings due to possible health risk related to sunflower seeds

ACH Food Companies: ACH Food Companies issues voluntary recall of salad toppings due to possible health risk related to sunflower seeds . ACH Food Companies says ACH has received no reports of illness to date . Recalling durkee salad topping, food club branded salad topping, hy-vee garden style salad topping . ACH Food Companies Inc says recall is result of expanded recall of sunflower kernels supplied to co by sunopta .Recall because of potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Clif Bar & Co initiating recall of trail mix bars

Sunopta Inc : Initiating a voluntary recall of trail mix bars, after learning SunOpta distributed sunflower kernels that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes .Clif Bar has not received any reports of illness.

General Mills issues recall of 4 flavors of Nature Valley bars

General Mills Inc : Recall is being issued as part of sunflower kernel supplier sunopta's ongoing national recall for potential presence of listeria monocytogenes . Nature valley's other products are not affected by recall . Voluntary national recall of four specific flavors of nature valley protein chewy bars and nature valley simple nut bars . General mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to supplier issue .Four flavors of nature valley bars that are part of recall were distributed to retail establishments throughout united states.

Quaker Oats Co announces second voluntary recall of all Quaker Quinoa granola bars

Quaker Oats Company: Co, a subsidiary of Pepsico Inc, announced a second voluntary recall of all Quaker Quinoa granola bars . Second voluntary recall as a result of further sunflower kernel contamination found by ingredient supplier Sunopta .Is working closely with Food and Drug Administration and Sunopta to further investigate the issue, ensure it has been contained.

Sunopta Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

Sunopta Inc : Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results . Q1 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations . Q1 revenue $352.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $351.6 million . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.