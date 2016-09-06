Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)
392.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
392.90
--
--
--
--
1,480,862
424.40
266.84
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sports Direct founder says worker's representative to be on board
Sports Direct International Plc
L&G's fund arm says to vote against Sports Direct board
Sports Direct International Plc
Investor Forum calls for independent review of Sports Direct
Investor Forum: Investor forum calls on Sports Direct to commit to a fully independent review of entire governance practices . Recently announced external board evaluation fails to reflect the breadth and magnitude of reform that is required . The narrow benchmarking exercise of employment practices is being carried out by RPC solicitors, who SDI has a pre-existing relationship with, and therefore will not be independent . Recent developments demonstrate continued reluctance on part of board to act in line with views of independent shareholders .Calls to launch independent review of co’s governance framework at agm on Sept. 7, commit to implement the recommendations of that review. Full Article
Sports Direct International PLC reports 5.5 pct stake in Performance Sports Group
: Sports Direct International PLC reports 5.5 pct stake in Performance Sports Group Ltd
Findel board decides against naming Sport Direct's Mike Ashley as chairman
Findel Plc
Sports Direct says to buyback upto 29.9 mln shares
Sports Direct International Plc
Sports Direct says continues to assess impact of referendum
Sports Direct International Plc
Sports Direct & Modell's are discussing a joint bid for bankrupt Sports Authority - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
: Sports Direct & Modell's are discussing a joint bid for bankrupt Sports Authority - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: [SPD.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)). Full Article
Philip Green says criticism of him "wholly unbalanced and unfair"
: Philip Green says criticism of him "wholly unbalanced and unfair" . Philip Green says Dominic Chappell should have done CVA for BHS in June 2015, not March 2016 .Philip Green says considered buying back BHS days before it went into administration. Full Article
UK government warns Sports Direct International Plc it will act if wage laws flouted - Reuters
Sports Direct International Plc:Sports Direct SPD.L, the British sportswear retailer controlled by high profile businessman Mike Ashley, came under fire in the British parliament on Monday over allegations it has not been paying the minimum wage - RTRS.The FTSE 100 company has been in the spotlight after the Guardian newspaper reported last Thursday that lengthy and unpaid security checks of staff at its main warehouse in Shirebrook, central England, meant that some workers effectively earned less than legal levels - RTRS.Sports Direct said on Monday it believed it was in compliance with minimum wage regulations and took its responsibilities extremely seriously. - RTRS.Nick Boles, a government minister within the business, innovation and skills department, was summoned by a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party, Chuka Umunna, to answer an urgent question on the wage position at the company. - RTRS.British lawmakers can put urgent questions to government ministers if a matter of public importance has arisen, which the lawmaker believes requires an immediate answer. - RTRS.Boles acknowledged that Sports Direct, as Britain's biggest sportswear and sporting goods company, was a major employer with many staff content with their jobs. - RTRS.Ashley had also irked lawmakers in March telling them he was unavailable to answer questions over the treatment of workers at a Sports Direct subsidiary. - RTRS. Full Article
Financier Amanda Staveley eyes $400 million bid for Newcastle United - source
LONDON PCP Capital Partners, the investment firm run by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, is interested in bidding around $400 million (£303.7 million) for Newcastle United after owner Mike Ashley put the Premier League club up for sale on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
- Is this the best retailer after today's results?
- 3 battered mid-caps available at rock-bottom prices!
- 3 stocks with 30% upside: Unilever plc, Sports Direct International plc and WM Morrison Supermarkets plc
- Are these today's top contrarian buys? Halfords Group plc, Bovis Homes Group plc & Sports Direct International plc
- 5 Brexit bargains: Marston's plc, Prudential plc, Next plc, Sports Direct International plc and Thomas Cook Group plc
- Is it utter madness to buy Barclays plc, Sports Direct International plc and easyJet plc right now?