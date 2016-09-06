Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sports Direct founder says worker's representative to be on board

Sports Direct International Plc : Founder Mike Ashley will be making a video statement outlining recommendation post working practices report .Recommends that in future there needs to be a worker's representative appointed to board to represent workers.

L&G's fund arm says to vote against Sports Direct board

Sports Direct International Plc : Legal & General Investment Management, the fund arm of insurer Legal & General, says to oppose the re-election of Sports Direct Chairman Keith Hellawell for third consecutive year at firm's Sept. 7 annual general meeting. . To oppose re-election of all non-executive directors. . To support shareholder resolution calling for an independent review of labour practices at firm. .LGIM is the number 11 shareholder in Sports Direct with a 1.02 pct stake on Aug. 1, 2016, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon..

Investor Forum calls for independent review of Sports Direct

Investor Forum: Investor forum calls on Sports Direct to commit to a fully independent review of entire governance practices . Recently announced external board evaluation fails to reflect the breadth and magnitude of reform that is required . The narrow benchmarking exercise of employment practices is being carried out by RPC solicitors, who SDI has a pre-existing relationship with, and therefore will not be independent . Recent developments demonstrate continued reluctance on part of board to act in line with views of independent shareholders .Calls to launch independent review of co’s governance framework at agm on Sept. 7, commit to implement the recommendations of that review.

Sports Direct International PLC reports 5.5 pct stake in Performance Sports Group

: Sports Direct International PLC reports 5.5 pct stake in Performance Sports Group Ltd as of August 15, 2016 - SEC filing Source - http://bit.ly/2byMnnS Further company coverage: [PSG.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Findel board decides against naming Sport Direct's Mike Ashley as chairman

Findel Plc :Board has decided not to appoint Mike Ashley as chairman.

Sports Direct says to buyback upto 29.9 mln shares

Sports Direct International Plc : Share buyback .Buyback will be for up to a maximum of 29.9 million ordinary shares, representing about 5 pct of issued share capital.

Sports Direct says continues to assess impact of referendum

Sports Direct International Plc : Company continues to assess impact of referendum and will update market further on announcement of results on 7 July . These factors are likely to impact purchases for which company is currently not hedged for FY17 period and beyond .Notes particular material changes to exchange rates, lack of transparency over rates in short to medium term..

Sports Direct & Modell's are discussing a joint bid for bankrupt Sports Authority - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

: Sports Direct & Modell's are discussing a joint bid for bankrupt Sports Authority - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: [SPD.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)).

Philip Green says criticism of him "wholly unbalanced and unfair"

: Philip Green says criticism of him "wholly unbalanced and unfair" . Philip Green says Dominic Chappell should have done CVA for BHS in June 2015, not March 2016 .Philip Green says considered buying back BHS days before it went into administration.

UK government warns Sports Direct International Plc it will act if wage laws flouted - Reuters

Sports Direct International Plc:Sports Direct SPD.L, the British sportswear retailer controlled by high profile businessman Mike Ashley, came under fire in the British parliament on Monday over allegations it has not been paying the minimum wage - RTRS.The FTSE 100 company has been in the spotlight after the Guardian newspaper reported last Thursday that lengthy and unpaid security checks of staff at its main warehouse in Shirebrook, central England, meant that some workers effectively earned less than legal levels - RTRS.Sports Direct said on Monday it believed it was in compliance with minimum wage regulations and took its responsibilities extremely seriously. - RTRS.Nick Boles, a government minister within the business, innovation and skills department, was summoned by a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party, Chuka Umunna, to answer an urgent question on the wage position at the company. - RTRS.British lawmakers can put urgent questions to government ministers if a matter of public importance has arisen, which the lawmaker believes requires an immediate answer. - RTRS.Boles acknowledged that Sports Direct, as Britain's biggest sportswear and sporting goods company, was a major employer with many staff content with their jobs. - RTRS.Ashley had also irked lawmakers in March telling them he was unavailable to answer questions over the treatment of workers at a Sports Direct subsidiary. - RTRS.