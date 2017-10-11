Spartan Energy Corp (SPE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spartan Energy raises 2017 production guidance to 22,000 boe/d from 21,600 boe/d ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp :Spartan Energy Corp Announces third quarter operations update and revised 2017 capital and production guidance.Spartan Energy Corp - ‍reducing 2017 drilling and maintenance capital from $145 million to $140 million​.Spartan Energy Corp - ‍revising annual production guidance upward from 21,600 boe/d to 22,000 boe/d​.Spartan Energy - ‍ anticipates co will generate total excess cash flow of $40 to $45 million in 2017, representing payout ratio of about 76 to 78 percent​.Spartan Energy - ‍sees average annual production per share growth 16% in 2017 over 2016 while spending about 76% - 78% of forecasted 2017 cash flow​.Spartan Energy Corp - ‍intend to invest an additional $8 million in waterflood projects in Q4​.

Spartan Energy qtrly loss per share $0.02

Spartan Energy Corp : Qtrly average production of 9,080 BOE/D, comprised of 94% oil and liquids, a 4 % increase over Q2 of 2015 . Qtrly funds flow from operations per share was $0.05 . Unable to provide forward looking guidance other than what has previously been disclosed .Qtrly loss per share $0.02.

Spartan Energy says announces southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition

Spartan Energy Corp Sees 2016 Year : Agreement on a "bought-deal" basis with underwriters for an offering of 22,100,000 shares at a price of $3.18 per share . Board approved 2016 capital budget of $68 million, expected to be about cash flow neutral . Anticipate spending level will yield average production of about 10,700 boe/d and exit production of about 12,500 boe/d for 2016 . Spartan energy corp. Announces southeast saskatchewan light oil acquisition, $70 million bought deal equity financing and updated 2016 capital budget . Sees 2016 annual production 10,700 boe/d .End net debt $58 million.

Spartan Energy announces two consolidating Southeast Saskatchewan Light Oil acquisitions

Spartan Energy Corp : Spartan Energy Corp. announces two consolidating Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisitions and bank line redetermination . Says two separate transactions for a total aggregate purchase price of $71.7 million . Acquisition will be funded through indebtedness drawn on Spartan's existing credit facilities . Syndicate of lenders underwriting company's credit facilities have determined to renew Spartan's credit facilities at $150 million . Corning-Manor acquisition is accretive on key measures, including 9% on forecasted 12 month cash flow, 25% on proved producing reserves .Next borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for October 31, 2016.

Spartan Energy announces strategic Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition

Spartan Energy Corp : Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition . Total consideration for acquisition is about $77 million . Consideration is comprised of issuance of about 11.4 million spartan shares and assumption of about $42 million of net debt . Acquisition includes approximately 1,330 boe/d of production focused in Alameda and Elcott areas of Southeast Saskatchewan . Will provide second half capital budget guidance upon completion of acquisition in June . Additional 2,300 mcf/d of natural gas and 130 bbls/d of natural gas liquids are anticipated to be added in October .Current commodity price environment will present attractive acquisition opportunities during second half of 2016.

Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Equity Financing from $75 Million to $85 Million

Spartan Energy Corp:Says in connection with its previously announced bought-deal financing, Spartan and the syndicate of underwriters led by Peters & Co. Limited have agreed to increase the size of the financing.Spartan will now issue 35,270,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $2.41 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $85,000,700.underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 4,668,375 Common Shares at a price of $2.41 per Common Share to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing date.The maximum gross proceeds that could be raised under the Offering is approximately $96.3 million should the over-allotment option be exercised in full.The net proceeds from the Offering will be initially used to temporarily reduce indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Spartan Energy Corp announces $75 mln bought deal financing

Spartan Energy Corp:Announces $75 million bought deal financing.Says will issue 31.1 million common shares of the company at a price of $2.41 per common share.Says net proceeds from the offering will be initially used to temporarily reduce indebtedness.

Spartan Energy Corp says appointment of CFO

Spartan Energy Corp:Says Adam MacDonald has been appointed as Company's Chief Financial Officer.