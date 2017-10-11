Spartan Energy Corp (SPE.TO)
5.87CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.03 (-0.51%)
$5.90
$5.92
$5.95
$5.85
427,960
1,145,164
$10.44
$5.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Spartan Energy raises 2017 production guidance to 22,000 boe/d from 21,600 boe/d
Spartan Energy qtrly loss per share $0.02
Spartan Energy says announces southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition
Spartan Energy announces two consolidating Southeast Saskatchewan Light Oil acquisitions
Spartan Energy announces strategic Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition
Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Equity Financing from $75 Million to $85 Million
Spartan Energy Corp:Says in connection with its previously announced bought-deal financing, Spartan and the syndicate of underwriters led by Peters & Co. Limited have agreed to increase the size of the financing.Spartan will now issue 35,270,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $2.41 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $85,000,700.underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 4,668,375 Common Shares at a price of $2.41 per Common Share to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing date.The maximum gross proceeds that could be raised under the Offering is approximately $96.3 million should the over-allotment option be exercised in full.The net proceeds from the Offering will be initially used to temporarily reduce indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. Full Article
Spartan Energy Corp says appointment of CFO
Spartan Energy Corp:Says Adam MacDonald has been appointed as Company's Chief Financial Officer. Full Article
* Spartan Energy Corp Announces third quarter operations update and revised 2017 capital and production guidance