Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)
301.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
301.00
--
--
--
--
2,087,797
385.36
218.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mediclinic confirms approach to Spire; says considering position
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc
UK's Spire says rejects bid from Mediclinic Intl
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc
Spire Healthcare reiterates its FY 2017 guidance
May 26 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc
Spire Healthcare Group Plc proposes final dividend
Spire Healthcare Group Plc:Proposes final dividend of 2.4p per share payable on 28 June 2016 (2014: 1.8p). Full Article
Spire Healthcare Group Plc says CEO Rob Roger to step down - Reuters News
Spire Healthcare Group Plc:Rob Roger has informed board of his intention to leave Spire in order to take up a role as CEO of a large privately financed property business.Rob will remain as chief executive officer of company until 30 June 2016.Garry Watts, company's chairman, has agreed to resume his previous role as executive Chairman (a role he held from 2011 to 2014).Garry will assume this role immediately and for a period of up to 12 months from rRob's departure.Andrew White, who joined Spire in november 2015 as chief operating officer, will join board as an executive director with effect from 1 July 2016. Full Article
Spire Healthcare Group plc reiterates FY 2015 revenue guidance
Spire Healthcare Group plc:Reiterates guidance in Nov. 12, 2015 trading update that: ·Full year revenues for Spire Healthcare's FY 2015 are in range of £882 million to £888 million. Full Article
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 24
Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
