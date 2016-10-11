Spie SA (SPIE.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spie SA :Spie strengthens its presence in central Netherlands with the acquisition of Alewijnse Technisch Beheer.

Spie SA :Spie Ouest-Centre to work on the modernisation and extension of the Beaulieu Palais des Sports indoor sporting arena in Nantes.

Spie SA :SPIE acquires AGIS Fire and Security Group.

Spie SA : H1 revenue: -5.5 pct year-on-year . H1 EBITA amounted to 142.2 million euros ($157.57 million), with EBITA margin at 5.8 pct, up 24 basis points relative to h1 2015 . Cash conversion should be 100 percent consistent with our long term track record . H1 EBITA: -1.4 pct year-on-year . H1 consolidated revenue was 2,431.7 million euros in H1 2016, down -5.5 pct year-on-year . H1 net income (group share) was 47.2 million euros, compared with a 10.0 million euros net loss in H1 2015 .Expect 2016 to be another year of EBITA growth, excellent cash conversion and strong M&A activity.

Spie SA :Wins a 4-year contract by the Custodial Institutions Agency (DJI) to inspect work equipment at all of the prisons in the Netherlands.

Spie SA : Signs a purchase agreement to acquire GFT Gesellschaft für Elektro- und sicherheitstechnik mbh .Gft generated a revenue of approximately 17 million euros ($18.7 million) in 2015.

Spie SA :Subsidiary SPIE GmbH signs purchase agreement to acquire GfT Gesellschaft für Elektro-und Sicherheitstechnik mbH, subject to the fulfilment of closing conditions.

SPIE SA : SPIE signs a purchase agreement to acquire COMNET .Transaction is still subject to approval of German antitrust authorities.

Spie Sa :Spie UK awarded £6.4 million contract for Kingsway tunnel rewire project.

Spie SA : Is awarded Zuid-Holland renovation contract .Works are carried out over a short period of time and must have been completed by mid-2017.