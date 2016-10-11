Edition:
Spie SA (SPIE.PA)

SPIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.31EUR
3:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.32 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
€22.62
Open
€22.60
Day's High
€22.62
Day's Low
€22.30
Volume
147,456
Avg. Vol
248,084
52-wk High
€27.40
52-wk Low
€16.51

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spie acquires Alewijnse Technisch Beheer
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Spie SA :Spie strengthens its presence in central Netherlands with the acquisition of Alewijnse Technisch Beheer.  Full Article

Spie to work on modernisation of sports arena in Nantes
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Spie SA :Spie Ouest-Centre to work on the modernisation and extension of the Beaulieu Palais des Sports indoor sporting arena in Nantes.  Full Article

SPIE acquires AGIS Fire and Security Group
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Spie SA :SPIE acquires AGIS Fire and Security Group.  Full Article

Spie H1 revenue at 2,431.7 million euros, down -5.5 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Spie SA : H1 revenue: -5.5 pct year-on-year . H1 EBITA amounted to 142.2 million euros ($157.57 million), with EBITA margin at 5.8 pct, up 24 basis points relative to h1 2015 . Cash conversion should be 100 percent consistent with our long term track record . H1 EBITA: -1.4 pct year-on-year . H1 consolidated revenue was 2,431.7 million euros in H1 2016, down -5.5 pct year-on-year . H1 net income (group share) was 47.2 million euros, compared with a 10.0 million euros net loss in H1 2015 .Expect 2016 to be another year of EBITA growth, excellent cash conversion and strong M&A activity.  Full Article

Spie wins 4-year contract to inspect work equipment at Dutch prisons
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Spie SA :Wins a 4-year contract by the Custodial Institutions Agency (DJI) to inspect work equipment at all of the prisons in the Netherlands.  Full Article

Spie signs purchase agreement to acquire GFT
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Spie SA : Signs a purchase agreement to acquire GFT Gesellschaft für Elektro- und sicherheitstechnik mbh .Gft generated a revenue of approximately 17 million euros ($18.7 million) in 2015.  Full Article

Spie to acquire GfT Gesellschaft für Elektro-und Sicherheitstechnik
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Spie SA :Subsidiary SPIE GmbH signs purchase agreement to acquire GfT Gesellschaft für Elektro-und Sicherheitstechnik mbH, subject to the fulfilment of closing conditions.  Full Article

Spie signs a purchase agreement to acquire COMNET
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

SPIE SA : SPIE signs a purchase agreement to acquire COMNET .Transaction is still subject to approval of German antitrust authorities.  Full Article

Spie sa spie uk awarded £6.4m contract for Kingsway tunnel rewire project
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Spie Sa :Spie UK awarded £6.4 million contract for Kingsway tunnel rewire project.  Full Article

Spie awarded Zuid-Holland renovation contract
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Spie SA : Is awarded Zuid-Holland renovation contract .Works are carried out over a short period of time and must have been completed by mid-2017.  Full Article

Spie SA News

