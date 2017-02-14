Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

SpiceJet Ltd : Delhi High Court passed order on July 29 directing respondents to deposit 5.79 billion rupees with registrar general, High Court of Delhi . Preferred appeal in matter; court directed the same to be listed on August 8 for hearing appeal .

India's Spicejet : Net profit 730 million rupees for March quarter . Operational revenue at 14.75 billion rupees in March quarter . Says one time expense of 1.73 billion rupees in March quarter for stabilising and improving fleet . Exec says have three pending claims against company worth $60 million . Exec says hope to place order for new aircraft within two to three months . Exec says have got proposals from both Airbus and Boeing for aircraft . Exec says company has no debt on its books now