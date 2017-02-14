Edition:
United Kingdom

Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

150.25INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.75 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs148.50
Open
Rs148.05
Day's High
Rs153.00
Day's Low
Rs147.55
Volume
3,228,725
Avg. Vol
3,024,634
52-wk High
Rs153.00
52-wk Low
Rs54.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spicejet Ltd Dec-qtr profit down about 24 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Spicejet Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 16.03 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 14.39 billion rupees.  Full Article

SpiceJet says Delhi High Court passed order directing respondents to deposit 5.79 bln rupees
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

SpiceJet Ltd : Delhi High Court passed order on July 29 directing respondents to deposit 5.79 billion rupees with registrar general, High Court of Delhi . Preferred appeal in matter; court directed the same to be listed on August 8 for hearing appeal .  Full Article

India's SpiceJet posts net profit of 730 mln rupees in March qtr
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

India's Spicejet : Net profit 730 million rupees for March quarter . Operational revenue at 14.75 billion rupees in March quarter . Says one time expense of 1.73 billion rupees in March quarter for stabilising and improving fleet . Exec says have three pending claims against company worth $60 million . Exec says hope to place order for new aircraft within two to three months . Exec says have got proposals from both Airbus and Boeing for aircraft . Exec says company has no debt on its books now Further company coverage: [SPJT.BO] (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Spicejet Ltd News

