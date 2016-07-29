Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : Almirall and Sun Pharma enter into a license agreement for Tildrakizumab in Europe for Psoriasis . To receive development & regulatory milestone payments, royalties, the terms of which are confidential .

Almirall SA : Says enters into a license agreement with Sun Pharma Industries for tildrakizumab in Europe for psoriasis . Says to pay Sun Pharma an initial upfront payment of $50 million . Says Sun Pharma will be eligible to get milestone payments, sales milestone payments and royalties on net sales .Says phase-3 studies of tildrakizumab have recently been completed.