Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPRM.SI)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd :FY operating revenue S$1.03‍​ billion versus S$1.12 billion.Declared final dividend of ‍9​ cents per share.Expected to incur retrenchment costs of approximately S$13 million in 1Q 2018‍​.FY net profit attributable to shareholders S$‍350.1 million versus S$265.3 million .

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd : Fy group operating revenue s$ 1.12 billion versus s$1.18 billion year ago . Fy net profit s$ 265.3 million versus s$321.7 million year ago . final dividend 8 cents per share . special dividend 3 cents per share in cash . market conditions are expected to remain difficult . "newsprint prices are expected to strengthen" ."will maintain a conservative stance on its investment portfolio allocation with focus on capital preservation".

Singapore Press Holdings Limited : Expansion Of Online Investor Relations Business .Unit entered into a conditional subscription and shareholders' agreement with wholesale investor pty.

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd : Third quarter results . Qtrly net profit S$52.7 million versus S$98.2 million a year ago . No interim dividend has been declared or recommended in the current reporting period . Qtrly group operating revenue S$291.6 million versus S$306.8 million a year ago . "Newsprint prices remain dependent upon the degree of market balance between supply and demand" . Operating environment is expected to remain difficult . "Retail assets of the group, comprising paragon, the clementi mall and the seletar mall will continue to provide a recurrent income stream" . Group will maintain a conservative stance on its investment portfolio allocation with focus on capital preservation ."Group has embarked on a comprehensive review of its core media business".

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd : Appointment of deputy chief executive officer) . SPH appoints Patrick Daniel and anthony tan as deputy CEOs, and Warren Fernandez as editor-in-chief of EMTM .