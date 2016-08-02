Edition:
United Kingdom

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

SPT.L on London Stock Exchange

92.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
92.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
607,160
52-wk High
130.25
52-wk Low
75.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spirent reports fall in H1 revenue, keeps FY 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Spirent Communications Plc : H1 revenue $213.5 mln versus $218.7 mln a year ago . Says first half of 2016, revenue was $213.5 million (first half 2015: $218.7 mln) . Says H1 adjusted operating profit was up 73 pct to $10.4 mln compared to $6.0 mln . Says outlook for full year 2016 remains unchanged . Announces its half year results for six months ended June 30 2016 . Says H1 reported operating profit was $3.1 mln(first half 2015: loss $2.2 mln) . Says H1 revenue in networks & applications rose by 6 pct compared to first half of 2015 .Says H1 basic earnings per share was 0.16 cents (first half 2015: basic loss per share 0.21 cents).  Full Article

Spirent Communications Plc announces appointment of chief financial officer
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 

Spirent Communications Plc:Announce the appointment of Paula Bell as Chief Financial Officer.Paula will join the Company's Board as an Executive Director on 5 September 2016.  Full Article

Spirent Communications Plc Acquires Epitiro
Tuesday, 8 Dec 2015 

Spirent Communications Plc:Says it has acquired Epitiro.  Full Article

