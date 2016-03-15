Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd:Recommended interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees per share for financial year 2015-2016 (July 2015 - March 2016) on equity shares.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd:Disruption of operations of Chennai plant due to floods.Chennai plant has adequate insurance cover against natural calamities.Does not expect material loss of revenue as customers can be serviced from co's EPS plant.