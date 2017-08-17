Edition:
O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)

SPTT.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

267.50CZK
1:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

10.00Kč (+3.88%)
Prev Close
257.50Kč
Open
262.70Kč
Day's High
269.70Kč
Day's Low
262.70Kč
Volume
43,216
Avg. Vol
85,104
52-wk High
297.00Kč
52-wk Low
222.20Kč

Latest Key Developments

Czech telecoms watchdog considers regulating wholesale mobile phone market
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 

PRAGUE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As :The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) considers regulating the Czech wholesale mobile phone market, the watchdog said on Thursday."Market problems, namely for households, prevent more effective development of a competitive environment," CTU said in a statement.CTU launched an open consultation on the subject of regulation, which will last one month.  Full Article

Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As :Czech telecoms regulator CTU says 6 firms to take part in auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies nP7N1I400C.Companies include: Vodafone Czech Republic <<>>, T-Mobile Czech Republic <<>>, PODA a.s., Suntel Net s.r.o., O2 Czech Republic <<>>, Nordic Telecom 5G a.s. .  Full Article

Czech O2 says not providing guidance for 2016, keeping product flexibility
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

O2 Czech Republic As : says on Q2 conference call believes customer base in fixed line is stable, much more stable than before . says not providing guidance for 2016, decided against to keep flexibility in product offer, to keep new offer launches "confidential" from market Further company coverage: [SPTT.PR] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Czech O2: negative impact of roaming regulation to be more visible ahead
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

O2 Czech Republic As : O2 Czech Republic CEO says on Q2 conference call: expects negative impact of roaming regulation to be more visible in following quarters Further company coverage: [SPTT.PR] (Reporting By Jason Hovet) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

O2 Czech Republic as and China Telecom sign data roaming agreement - Reuters
Friday, 22 Apr 2016 

O2 Czech Republic as:O2 Czech Republic has signed a memorandum with China Telecom Europe on cooperation in data services roaming and other strategic areas, the Czech telecoms company said on Friday-Reuters.The agreement will also cover data centre services and public sector IT development projects, O2 and China Telecom said in a joint statement.Charlie Cao, director of China Telecom Europe, said in the statement the companies would look for further areas for cooperation, as well as offering products in other countries.O2 Czech Republic has a similar deal with Telefonica , which was its former majority owner until the Spanish company sold its stake in 2014 to Czech investment group PPF, owned by the country's richest businessman Petr Kellner.The Czech Republic has courted Chinese investment.Chinese President Xi Jinping made a landmark visit to the central European country in March during which several investment deals were signed.  Full Article

PPF denies reports it may sell O2 Czech Republic as to Chinese investors - Reuters
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

O2 Czech Republic as:Czech PPF denies reports of any preparations of a sale of its majority stake in O2 Czech Republic to Chinese investors-Reuters."It is not true," PPF says in a statement.  Full Article

O2 Czech Republic as to propose FY 2015 16 crown dividend-Reuters
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 

O2 Czech Republic as:Will propose paying a 16 crown dividend per share on 2015 earnings-Reuters.  Full Article

O2 Czech Republic as says got new 5-year loan of up to 12 billion Czech crowns-Reuters
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

O2 Czech Republic as:Successfully refinanced its current debt and drew a new loan of up to 12 billion Czech crowns-Reuters.New loan arranged by Komercni Banka, Ceska Sporitelna/Erste, CSOB, Unicredit bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, Raiffeisenbank, Citibank Europe, Tatra Banka.Will use new 5-year loan to refinance current debt and for general corporate purposes, including share buy-back.  Full Article

O2 Czech Republic as shareholders approve share buyback plan-Reuters
Tuesday, 8 Dec 2015 

O2 Czech Republic as:Shareholders meeting approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, setting the maximum price at 297 Czech crowns, as proposed by the board of the telecommunications company, a spokesman said-Reuters.O2 had said in October its share buyback programme would start in January and last up to five years.It can buy as much as 10 percent of its stock, or shares worth 8 billion crowns.Shares in O2, 84-percent owned by the PPF financial group of the richest Czech, Petr Kellner, traded down 0.9 percent at 251.6 crowns at 1357 GMT on Tuesday.O2 shares have soared from 45 crowns at the end of May when the firm spun off its large infrastructure assets into a separate firm, CETIN.  Full Article

