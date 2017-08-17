O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)
267.50CZK
1:47pm BST
10.00Kč (+3.88%)
257.50Kč
262.70Kč
269.70Kč
262.70Kč
43,216
85,104
297.00Kč
222.20Kč
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Czech telecoms watchdog considers regulating wholesale mobile phone market
PRAGUE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As
Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
May 23 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As
Czech O2 says not providing guidance for 2016, keeping product flexibility
O2 Czech Republic As
Czech O2: negative impact of roaming regulation to be more visible ahead
O2 Czech Republic As
O2 Czech Republic as and China Telecom sign data roaming agreement - Reuters
O2 Czech Republic as:O2 Czech Republic has signed a memorandum with China Telecom Europe on cooperation in data services roaming and other strategic areas, the Czech telecoms company said on Friday-Reuters.The agreement will also cover data centre services and public sector IT development projects, O2 and China Telecom said in a joint statement.Charlie Cao, director of China Telecom Europe, said in the statement the companies would look for further areas for cooperation, as well as offering products in other countries.O2 Czech Republic has a similar deal with Telefonica , which was its former majority owner until the Spanish company sold its stake in 2014 to Czech investment group PPF, owned by the country's richest businessman Petr Kellner.The Czech Republic has courted Chinese investment.Chinese President Xi Jinping made a landmark visit to the central European country in March during which several investment deals were signed. Full Article
PPF denies reports it may sell O2 Czech Republic as to Chinese investors - Reuters
O2 Czech Republic as:Czech PPF denies reports of any preparations of a sale of its majority stake in O2 Czech Republic to Chinese investors-Reuters."It is not true," PPF says in a statement. Full Article
O2 Czech Republic as to propose FY 2015 16 crown dividend-Reuters
O2 Czech Republic as:Will propose paying a 16 crown dividend per share on 2015 earnings-Reuters. Full Article
O2 Czech Republic as says got new 5-year loan of up to 12 billion Czech crowns-Reuters
O2 Czech Republic as:Successfully refinanced its current debt and drew a new loan of up to 12 billion Czech crowns-Reuters.New loan arranged by Komercni Banka, Ceska Sporitelna/Erste, CSOB, Unicredit bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, Raiffeisenbank, Citibank Europe, Tatra Banka.Will use new 5-year loan to refinance current debt and for general corporate purposes, including share buy-back. Full Article
O2 Czech Republic as shareholders approve share buyback plan-Reuters
O2 Czech Republic as:Shareholders meeting approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, setting the maximum price at 297 Czech crowns, as proposed by the board of the telecommunications company, a spokesman said-Reuters.O2 had said in October its share buyback programme would start in January and last up to five years.It can buy as much as 10 percent of its stock, or shares worth 8 billion crowns.Shares in O2, 84-percent owned by the PPF financial group of the richest Czech, Petr Kellner, traded down 0.9 percent at 251.6 crowns at 1357 GMT on Tuesday.O2 shares have soared from 45 crowns at the end of May when the firm spun off its large infrastructure assets into a separate firm, CETIN. Full Article
