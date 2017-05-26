Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

May 26 (Reuters) - Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc ::Acquisition of Chromalox for US$415 million.Purchase consideration will be financed from new debt facilities supplied by existing banks.Acquisition will be accretive to group earnings in 2017.

Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc : Global industrial production growth. has remained at a very low level of around zero growth, . Total organic sales growth in four months ended 30 th april 2016 was in line with full year 2015 . Overall, currency movements have turned positive, increasing sales on translation in first four months by less than 1% versus average exchange rates in first half of 2015 . Group operating profit was ahead of comparable four-month period at constant currency .Provided there is no material deterioration in trading conditions, board expects to make progress in 2016..