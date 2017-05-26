Edition:
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

SPX.L on London Stock Exchange

5,645.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
5,645.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
163,803
52-wk High
5,875.00
52-wk Low
4,076.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spirax-Sarco buys Chromalox for $415 mln
Friday, 26 May 2017 

May 26 (Reuters) - Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc ::Acquisition of Chromalox for US$415 million.Purchase consideration will be financed from new debt facilities supplied by existing banks.Acquisition will be accretive to group earnings in 2017.  Full Article

Spirax-Sarco buys Brazilian valve manufacturer's assets for 3.9 mln stg
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc :Spirax Sarco acquires assets of Brazilian valve manufacturer for 3.9 mln stg.  Full Article

Spirax-Sarco Engineering expects to make progress in 2016
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc : Global industrial production growth. has remained at a very low level of around zero growth, . Total organic sales growth in four months ended 30 th april 2016 was in line with full year 2015 . Overall, currency movements have turned positive, increasing sales on translation in first four months by less than 1% versus average exchange rates in first half of 2015 . Group operating profit was ahead of comparable four-month period at constant currency .Provided there is no material deterioration in trading conditions, board expects to make progress in 2016..  Full Article

