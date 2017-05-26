Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)
5,645.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
5,645.00
--
--
--
--
163,803
5,875.00
4,076.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Spirax-Sarco buys Chromalox for $415 mln
May 26 (Reuters) - Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc
Spirax-Sarco buys Brazilian valve manufacturer's assets for 3.9 mln stg
Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc
Spirax-Sarco Engineering expects to make progress in 2016
Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc
Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 Oct 12
MILAN, Oct 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Centrica 3.6
- Do today's results make this stock the best in its sector?
- Are Rolls-Royce Holding plc, Rotork plc and Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc three stocks to make you rich?
- Why I Would Buy Betfair Group Ltd And Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc But Sell Hardy Oil & Gas plc
- Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Reports Another Strong Half-Year
- Why Wm. Morrison Supermarkets plc, Barratt Developments Plc And Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Should Lag The FTSE 100 Today
- 3 Shares Set To Beat The FTSE Today