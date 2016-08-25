Edition:
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM_pb.SN)

SQM_pb.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange

38,655.00CLP
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1,008.00 (+2.68%)
Prev Close
$37,647.00
Open
$37,502.00
Day's High
$39,600.00
Day's Low
$37,502.00
Volume
339,951
Avg. Vol
242,982
52-wk High
$39,650.00
52-wk Low
$17,750.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA reports Q2 net income $0.32 per ADR
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA : SQM reports earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Estimated that solar salt sales volumes during 2016 will not reach 70,000mt as originally anticipated . Q2 net income $0.32 per ADR . Q2 revenues totaled $489.6 million, an increase of approximately 1.1% compared to Q2 of 2015 . Expect our sales volumes will surpass our original expectations in lithium market .Gross margin for Q2 of 2016 reached $146.9 million, lower than $164.6 million recorded for Q2 of 2015.  Full Article

SQM says qtrly EPS $0.22 per ADR
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa : Says qtrly EPS $0.22 per ADR .Qtrly revenues totaled $391.8 million versus $387.5 million.  Full Article

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile signs deal to enter JV with Lithium Americas Corp.
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA:Says it has signed a deal to enter 50/50 joint venture (JV) with Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) to develop Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in the Argentine Republic.JV came into force after the capital contribution by the company in amount of $25 mln in exchange for 50 percent stake in Minera Exar, a unit of LAC.  Full Article

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

