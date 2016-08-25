Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM_pb.SN)

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA : SQM reports earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Estimated that solar salt sales volumes during 2016 will not reach 70,000mt as originally anticipated . Q2 net income $0.32 per ADR . Q2 revenues totaled $489.6 million, an increase of approximately 1.1% compared to Q2 of 2015 . Expect our sales volumes will surpass our original expectations in lithium market .Gross margin for Q2 of 2016 reached $146.9 million, lower than $164.6 million recorded for Q2 of 2015.