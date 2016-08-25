Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM_pb.SN)
38,655.00CLP
24 Oct 2017
$1,008.00 (+2.68%)
$37,647.00
$37,502.00
$39,600.00
$37,502.00
339,951
242,982
$39,650.00
$17,750.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA reports Q2 net income $0.32 per ADR
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA
SQM says qtrly EPS $0.22 per ADR
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa
SQM says qtrly EPS $0.22 per ADR
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile signs deal to enter JV with Lithium Americas Corp.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA:Says it has signed a deal to enter 50/50 joint venture (JV) with Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) to develop Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in the Argentine Republic.JV came into force after the capital contribution by the company in amount of $25 mln in exchange for 50 percent stake in Minera Exar, a unit of LAC. Full Article
CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices bump up TSX futures
Oct 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a higher opening on Tuesday as oil prices rose.