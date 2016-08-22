Edition:
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRES.NS)

SRES.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14.25INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs14.35
Open
Rs14.40
Day's High
Rs14.60
Day's Low
Rs14.20
Volume
1,689,823
Avg. Vol
4,927,325
52-wk High
Rs22.50
52-wk Low
Rs11.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shree Renuka Sugars posts June-qtr profit
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : June-quarter net profit 32 million rupees; June-quarter gross sales 16.29 billion rupees . Net loss in June-quarter last year was 1.5 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; gross sales was 15.85 billion rupees .  Full Article

Shree Renuka Sugars says Sao Paulo court approved unit re-organisation plan
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : Designated court in Sao Paulo, Brazil has approved re-organisation plan of company's subsidiary Renuka Vale do Ivai S/A .  Full Article

Shree Renuka Sugars March-qtr net profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd : March-quarter net profit 2.20 billion rupees ; net sales 18.18 billion rupees .  Full Article

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd News

UPDATE 1-India's Renuka fires 900 workers at Brazil sugar mills -sources

RIBEIRAO PRETO, Oct 17 Renuka do Brasil, a subsidiary of India's sugar maker Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , has fired around 900 people from its two cane mills in Brazil and returned to owners most of the land it used to lease to plant cane, three sources close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

