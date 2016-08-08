SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)

SRF Ltd : Approved setting-up of chloromethanes plant at SRF's chemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 165 crores. . Plant to be set up by December 2017 .

SRF Ltd:Disruption of operation due to flooding and rain at manali, Chennai plant.Due to heavy water logging and continuous rain the damage could not be ascertained as of now.The factory has been shut down after mid night of December 01, 2015.Factory is adequately covered by insurance Adequate steps are being taken to restore normalcy.