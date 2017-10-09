SRP Groupe SA (SRPG.PA)
17.43EUR
3:50pm BST
€0.10 (+0.58%)
€17.33
€17.37
€17.50
€17.24
26,564
75,015
€26.88
€16.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Showroomprivé appoints Thomas Kienzi as CFO
Oct 9 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE
Banzai enters exclusive negotiations for potential sale of Saldiprivati to Showroomprive
Banzai SpA
Showroomprive H1 net revenues up 20.5 pct to 240.3 million euros
Showroomprive
Showroomprive says in exclusive negociations to buy Saldi Privati
SRP Groupe SA
SRP Groupe confirms its objectives for the year 2016
SRP Groupe SA:Confirms its objectives for the year.FY 2016 Revenues of between 525 million euro and 555 million euro, representing an increase of between 19 percent and 25 percent compared to the revenues in the fiscal year of 2015.FY 2016 EBITDA margin at Group level of between 5.8 percent and 6.2 percent of revenues, representing an increase of between 40 and 80 basis points compared to the fiscal year of 2015. Full Article
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10
Oct 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.