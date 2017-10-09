Edition:
SRP Groupe SA (SRPG.PA)

SRPG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.43EUR
3:50pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
€17.33
Open
€17.37
Day's High
€17.50
Day's Low
€17.24
Volume
26,564
Avg. Vol
75,015
52-wk High
€26.88
52-wk Low
€16.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Showroomprivé appoints Thomas Kienzi as CFO
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE ::SHOWROOMPRIVÉ: APPOINTMENT - THOMAS KIENZI APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.‍THOMAS KENZI APPOINTED CFO FOLLOWING FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF NICOLAS WOUSSEN IN NEXT FEW WEEKS​.  Full Article

Banzai enters exclusive negotiations for potential sale of Saldiprivati to Showroomprive
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Banzai SpA : Says it has received a proposal to purchase the Saldiprivati business from French group Showroomprive .Banzai board granted Showroomprive a period of exclusivity lasting until Sept. 30 to negotiate the transaction documentation in good faith.  Full Article

Showroomprive H1 net revenues up 20.5 pct to 240.3 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Showroomprive : H1 net revenues: 240.3 million euros ($266.16 million) (+20.5 pct) . H1 average revenues per buyer 6 pct higher than in H1 2015 . H1 EBITDA: 15.7 million euros (6.6 pct of net revenues, +38 basis points) .All targets for 2016 have been confirmed.  Full Article

Showroomprive says in exclusive negociations to buy Saldi Privati
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

SRP Groupe SA :Says in exclusive negociations to buy Saldi Privati.  Full Article

SRP Groupe confirms its objectives for the year 2016
Thursday, 21 Apr 2016 

SRP Groupe SA:Confirms its objectives for the year.FY 2016 Revenues of between 525 million euro and 555 million euro, representing an increase of between 19 percent and 25 percent compared to the revenues in the fiscal year of 2015.FY 2016 EBITDA margin at Group level of between 5.8 percent and 6.2 percent of revenues, representing an increase of between 40 and 80 basis points compared to the fiscal year of 2015.  Full Article

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

