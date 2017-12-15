Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd (SRRJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Steinhoff Africa Retail Says Not To Implement Call Options Pertaining to Titan, Lavender Sky

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd ::‍RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM TITAN WHICH CONFIRMS CALL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH TITAN WILL NOT BE CAPABLE OF IMPLEMENTATION AND WILL NOT BECOME UNCONDITIONAL​.CONFIRMATION MEANS THAT LAVENDER SKY CALL OPTION AGREEMENT WILL ALSO TERMINATE​.‍STAR BOARD WILL THEREFORE NOT BE ABLE TO IMPLEMENT CALL OPTIONS PERTAINING TO TITAN AND LAVENDER SKY​.‍WILL ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH REMAINING PARTIES IN RESPECT OF THEIR CALL OPTION AGREEMENTS TO ASSESS WAY FORWARD​.

Steinhoff Africa Retail appoints Leon Lourens as CEO with immediate effect​

Dec 6 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL LTD ::‍EXISTING CEO, BEN LA GRANGE HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS CEO OF STAR​.CURRENT COO OF COMPANY, LEON LOURENS HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, FURTHERMORE BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO OF STAR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.

Steinhoff Africa Retail's FY Oper Profit Rises 25.2 Pct

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd ::‍13.2% INCREASE IN FY REVENUE TO R58.6BN​.‍100 BPS FY MARGIN INCREASE TO 10.4%​.‍25.2% INCREASE IN FY OPERATING PROFIT TO R6.1BN​.‍BUSINESS IS ON TRACK TO OPEN ANOTHER 350 STORES DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​.‍GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE NEW TRADING FORMATS AND ALSO EXPAND ITS MARKET SHARE IN LADIES' WEAR AND ADDITIONAL SERVICES​.‍GROUP TARGETS A DIVIDEND COVER OF TWO TIMES HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR​.‍NO FURTHER DIVIDEND WILL BE DECLARED FOR FY17​.FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 133.6​ CENTS.

Steinhoff Africa Retail Exercises Call Options To Acquire Controlling Interest In Shoprite​

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd ::EXERCISED CALL OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE ABOUT 23.1% ECONOMIC INTEREST IN AND APPROXIMATELY 50.6% VOTING CONTROL OF SHOPRITE.​.