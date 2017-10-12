Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT
Slate Retail REIT deal for $64 per square foot
Slate Retail REIT
Slate Retail Reit announces the purchase of Taylorsville Town Center in Utah
Slate Retail Reit
Slate Retail Reit announces sale of five Food Lion grocery anchored assets
Slate Retail Reit
Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of sunset plaza in Tennessee
Slate Retail Reit
Slate office REIT announces $85 mln of acquisitions and $50 mln Offering
Slate Office REIT : Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 6.4 million trust units of REIT at a price of $7.85 per unit . Slate office REIT says has agreed to acquire gateway centre, a suburban office complex in markham, ontario for $57.5 million .Slate office REIT announces $85 million of acquisitions and $50 million public offering of units. Full Article
Slate Retail REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Slate Retail REIT
Slate Retail REIT reports qtrly AFFO per unit of $0.24
Slate Retail REIT
Slate Retail REIT announces pending acquisition of shopping centre in West Virginia
Slate Retail REIT:Has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Charles Town Plaza in the Washington-Baltimore Metropolitan Statistical Area.Property will be acquired for $20.9 million. Full Article
Slate Retail REIT announces distribution for the month of December
Slate Retail REIT:Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of December 2015 of U.S.$0.06489 per class U unit of the REIT.Distribution represents a 3% increase over the REIT's previous distribution.Payable on January 15, 2016 to unitholders of record date as on December 31. Full Article
* Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of National Hills Shopping Center in Georgia