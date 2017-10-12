Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT :Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of National Hills Shopping Center in Georgia​.‍Slate Retail REIT - Entered into a binding agreement to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for U.S. $24.7 million​.

Slate Retail REIT deal for $64 per square foot

Slate Retail REIT : Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Eastpointe shopping center in West Virginia . Deal for $64 per square foot .Deal for u.s. $11.6 million.

Slate Retail Reit announces the purchase of Taylorsville Town Center in Utah

Slate Retail Reit : Property will be acquired for U.S. $14.45 million . Slate Retail Reit announces the purchase of Taylorsville Town Center in Utah .Property will be acquired using tax deferred proceeds generated from recently announced property dispositions.

Slate Retail Reit announces sale of five Food Lion grocery anchored assets

Slate Retail Reit : Slate Retail Reit announces the sale of five Food Lion grocery anchored assets .Food Lion portfolio to be sold for $21.9 million ($96/square foot) on tax-deferred basis at weighted average capitalization rate of 7.7%.

Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of sunset plaza in Tennessee

Slate Retail Reit : Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of sunset plaza in Tennessee .Property will be acquired for U.S. $9.0 million.

Slate office REIT announces $85 mln of acquisitions and $50 mln Offering

Slate Office REIT : Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 6.4 million trust units of REIT at a price of $7.85 per unit . Slate office REIT says has agreed to acquire gateway centre, a suburban office complex in markham, ontario for $57.5 million .Slate office REIT announces $85 million of acquisitions and $50 million public offering of units.

Slate Retail REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Slate Retail REIT : Received approval from tsx to renew existing ncib effective may 26, 2016 to repurchase for cancellation up to 2.9 million class u units .Slate Retail REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.

Slate Retail REIT reports qtrly AFFO per unit of $0.24

Slate Retail REIT : Qtrly FFO per unit $0.34 . Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.24 .Slate retail reit reports strong first quarter 2016 results.

Slate Retail REIT announces pending acquisition of shopping centre in West Virginia

Slate Retail REIT:Has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Charles Town Plaza in the Washington-Baltimore Metropolitan Statistical Area.Property will be acquired for $20.9 million.

Slate Retail REIT announces distribution for the month of December

Slate Retail REIT:Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of December 2015 of U.S.$0.06489 per class U unit of the REIT.Distribution represents a 3% increase over the REIT's previous distribution.Payable on January 15, 2016 to unitholders of record date as on December 31.