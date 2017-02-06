SSE PLC (SSE.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SSE says will review options for Peterhead gas plant in Britain
Ofgem says costs National Grid incurred in Drax contract did not meet test for an income adjusting event
Ofgem: Decision on National Grid's request to recoup spending on power station contracts . Ofgem sets National Grid cost targets for its role in balancing network and managing provision of black start services . Ofgem has decided that costs National Grid incurred under Drax contract did not meet test for an income adjusting event . These costs are paid for by generators and suppliers via balancing charges. . Ofgem has allowed claim for fiddler's ferry contract in full (54 mln stg) as it met criteria for an income adjusting event and costs were deemed outside National Grid's control . As a result of ofgem's decision, National Grid will bear up to 17.7 mln stg in costs itself, which is 30 per cent of costs of drax contract . National Grid will recover at least £95.3m via balancing charges on suppliers and generators (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136). Full Article
Some of world's top 500 companies cutting emissions-report
Some of the world's 500 largest companies are beginning to cut heat-trapping emissions while raising revenues, but as a whole are well below the UN science panel guidance on avoiding the worst effects of climate change, a report released Monday said. : Global 500 as a whole is still about 6.5 percent below where it needs to be to meet the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change guidance on emissions. . Twenty-six companies in the Global 500 with greenhouse gas footprints of more than 10 million tons reported emissions falling by more than 8 percent from 2010 to 2015. Companies the report said reduced emissions include Valero Energy Corp
SSE CEO calls CMA's energy market reforms "tough set of measures"
UK energy regulator consults on SSE's revised pricing and connection plans
UK energy regulator consults on National Grid's cost recovery request
Ofgem: Ofgem consults on request from National Grid to recoup spending on power station contracts . Is consulting on National Grid's request to recover costs of two contracts for grid services that it agreed with SSE and Drax following a tender process . Services refer to ability of certain generators to start up and provide electricity to transmission system without an external power supply . This is an insurance policy for unlikely event that National Grid needs to re-energise transmission system . National Grid has applied to ofgem to recover all of these costs from generators and suppliers through 'income adjusting events' process .When making a decision on this ofgem has powers to disallow some or all of expenditure on these contracts if it judges that case for recovering money has not been met. Full Article
SSE sees total investment, capex of about 1.75 bln stg in 2016/17
SSE Plc announces sale of stake in Clyde wind farm to Greencoat UK Wind Plc and GMPF & LPFA Infrastructure LLP
SSE Plc:Signed agreements for sale of 49.9% of its operational 349.6MW Clyde wind farm located in South Lanarkshire to Greencoat UK Wind Plc (UKW) and GMPF & LPFA Infrastructure LLP (GLIL) for a headline consideration of 355 million pounds. Full Article
SSE Plc - UK's Competition Markets Authority proposes energy price cap for some customers - Reuters News
SSE Plc:Britain's competition watchdog wants to impose an energy price cap for 4 mln households on pre-payment meters, a document seen by Reuters showed, a watering down of previous proposals - RTRS.The Competition Markets Authority (CMA) proposals on Thursday are the provisional outcome of an investigation into whether the country's largest energy suppliers, also known as the "Big Six", have distorted competition in the energy market.The inquiry, which was launched in June 2014, is intended to clear up once and for all whether SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy were abusing their control of the market.The price control for pre-payment meter customers would reduce their bills by a total of 300 million pounds a year and will remain in place until 2020, the CMA said.Last year, the CMA had proposed a price cap for all customers on the most expensive tariffs.On Thursday, the CMA said that in total, customers may have been paying around 1.7 billion pounds a year more than they would have done in a competitive market.The watchdog also proposed that a database is created, to be controlled by the energy regulator, to allow rival suppliers to contact customers who have been on more expensive tariffs for three years or more with better deals. Full Article
SSE Plc says likely to close 3 of 4 units at Fiddler's Ferry
SSE Plc:Fiddler's Ferry coal-fired power station.Has reviewed its options for future operation of its power generating plant that followed result of capacity market auction in Dec. 2015.Determined that it should consult with employees and other stakeholders at Fiddler's Ferry on proposal to bring commercial operations to an end.Although a final decision has not yet been taken, SSE's expectation is that (subject to consultation) it is likely to close three of four units from April 1 2016 and it is informing market accordingly.SSE will set out its response to consultations that are now taking place around end of march 2016.SSE currently employs 213 people at Fiddler's Ferry.Would be liable make a payment of around 33 mln stg if it decides to cease commercial operations, terminate this TEC before end of agreement.SSE will actively seek to avoid, but cannot rule out, some compulsory redundancies if an ongoing role for three units at station cannot be identified.In event that redundancies should be unavoidable, enhanced terms will be discussed during consultation process. Full Article
Four UK power firms call for carbon price floor extension
LONDON Four British energy companies have urged the government to extend Britain's carbon floor price to be extended into the 2020s, putting them at odds with industrial groups who want it scrapped.
