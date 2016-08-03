Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sandstorm Gold announces Q2 results

Sandstorm Gold Ltd : Sandstorm Gold announces 2016 second quarter results . Gold streams and royalties, attributable gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 43,000 - 50,000 ounces . Sandstorm gold ltd says ompany is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020 .Qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 12,517 ounces (Q2 2015 - 12,901 ounces).

Sandstorm Gold Ltd : Qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 12,517 ounces . Qtrly revenue of $15.7 million . Is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020 . Attributable gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 43,000 - 50,000 ounces .Qtrly net income of $5.2 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd : Sandstorm Gold announces bought deal financing . Underwriters to purchase 1,236,000 common shares of sandstorm at a price of US$4.45 per common share .Plans to use net proceeds from offering to reduce balance of its revolving credit facility, for acquisition of streams and royalties.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd : Sandstorm Gold provides corporate update . Amended its revolving credit agreement, extending term to four years maturing in July 2020 .Revolving loan allows company to borrow up to US$110 million for acquisition purposes.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd:Announces agreement to acquire 56 royalties for US$22 million.Says total consideration of US$22 million.Says Sandstorm has issued a total of 8.4 million common shares priced at C$3.57 per share.Has agreed to acquire 56 royalties from Teck Resources Limited and its affiliates.Says certain royalties in the royalty package are subject to rights of first offer and first refusal.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd:Says production for FY 2015 is forecasted to be between 43,000 to 46,000 Attributable Gold Equivalent ounces.Says it is forecasting Attributable Gold Equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by FY 2019.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd:Closed bought deal financing of total of 10,087,800 units of Sandstorm were sold at a price of US$2.85 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$28.75 million.Plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to reduce balance of its revolving credit facility and for general working capital purposes.