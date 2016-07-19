Edition:
United Kingdom

SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)

SSPG.L on London Stock Exchange

580.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
580.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,039,099
52-wk High
582.50
52-wk Low
322.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SSP Q3 underlying sales up 3 pct
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

SSP Group : Trading update for the third quarter of its financial year ending 30 September 2016, covering the period from 1 April 2016 to 30 June 2016 . Group's overall performance in Q3 was in line with expectations set out in our 2016 interim results announcement . On a constant currency basis, total group revenues for the period increased by 4.8% . Like-for-like sales growth of 3.0% . Net contract gains of 1.8% . Second half of financial year has started in line with our expectations . The overall impact on revenue of the movement of foreign currencies (principally the euro, U.S. dollar, Swedish Krona, and Norwegian Krone) during the first three quarters of 2016 compared to the 2015 average was +0.5% .If current spot rates were to continue for rest of 2016, would expect a positive currency effect for FY of approximately +3.0%.  Full Article

SSP Group says second half started in line with its expectations
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Ssp Group Plc : Strong results with good progress on last year . Operating profit 1 of £30.9m: up 28.0% at constant currency, and 22.6% at actual exchange rates . Like-For-Like sales up 3.3%.: driven by growth in air passenger travel and retailing initiatives . Revenue of £897m: up 5.9% at constant currency; 4.4% at actual exchange rates . Earnings per share 1 of 3.0 pence, up 43% . Interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share, up 19% .Second half has started in line with our expectations.  Full Article

SSP Group PLC proposes final dividend
Thursday, 26 Nov 2015 

SSP Group PLC:Proposes final dividend of 2.2p per share (2014: £nil), which is subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.Says final dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on March 16, 2016 to shareholders on register on Feb. 19, 2016.Says ex-dividend date will be Feb. 18, 2016.  Full Article

