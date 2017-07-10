Edition:
STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)

STAGn.DE on Xetra

81.54EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.19 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
€81.73
Open
€81.51
Day's High
€82.06
Day's Low
€81.48
Volume
61,958
Avg. Vol
326,868
52-wk High
€83.91
52-wk Low
€41.41

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stada: Bain/Cinven have investor commitments for 19.6 pct of Stada shares
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 

July 10 (Reuters) - Stada :Says Bain Capital has irrevocable tender commitment for 13.36 percent of Stada shares.Stada says Bain and Cinven together have irrevocable investor commitments for 19.6 percent of Stada shares.  Full Article

Stada's board said to consider replacement of CEO - Bloomberg
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 

July 4 (Reuters) - Stada :Bloomberg reports Stada's board considering replacement of CEO Wiedenfels.Stada spokesman says won't participate in speculation.  Full Article

Stada CEO confirms wire tapping, says no longer an issue
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 

Stada management at press conference : Cfo says expect very strong q1, helped by positive development in russia and germany . CEO says chairman Oetker has never mentioned an ask price of 70 eur per share, management has not voiced a target price . Stada ceo says have no reason to assume that business secrets went into wrong hands as a result of wire tapping . Stada ceo says wire tapping occurred more than 9 month ago, no longer an issue Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

AOC welcomes Stada's move to invite Cinven, Advent to talks
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Active Ownership Capital : Says welcomes and supports the initiatives by Stada's management to grow the company’s value Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

New Stada CEO says not in a leadership dispute
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Stada Arzneimittel AG's new CEO Matthias Wiedenfels : Says there is no dispute with previous CEO Retzlaff over leadership of company Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Stada says on the path to reconfigering supervisory board
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Stada : Stada Arzneimittel AG: important step on the path to reconfiguring the stada supervisory board . Says supervisory board to propose to annual general meeting on august 26, 2016 four candidates for election with a term of office of five years .Says structured process for selection of candidates successfully completed.  Full Article

Stada shareholder says company not acting in the interest of shareholders
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Stada shareholder DWS says : Not under the impression that Stada has been acting in the interest of Stada shareholders, would welcome improvement of corporate governance Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

Stada Arzneimittel AG says exec Wiedenfels to replace Retzlaff as CEO
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016 

Stada Arzneimittel AG : Says change in leadership . Says Hartmut Retzlaff lays down office as chief executive officer due to medical reasons . Says executive board members Helmut Kraft, Matthias Wiedenfels jointly take over areas of responsibility overseen by the CEO .Says Matthias Wiedenfels initially appointed by supervisory board as CEO.  Full Article

Stada expects German generics business to show roughly same trends in Q2 as in Q1
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Stada CFO on conference call with analysts: Stada says very confident of reaching target for 2016 adj net profit of at least 170 million eur . Stada says expects german generics business to show roughly same trends in q2 as in q1 Further company coverage: [STAGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

STADA Arzneimittel secures additional promissory note loans of total of EUR 350 mln
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

STADA Arzneimittel AG:Has secured additional promissory note loans of a total of 350 million euros.With the new promissory note loans, STADA has refinanced promissory note loans in the amount of 188.0 million euros, which will expire in Dec. 2016.Promissory note loans, which are divided into four tranches and have terms of between five and seven years, have both fixed and variable interest rates.  Full Article

