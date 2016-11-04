Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)
767.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
767.70
--
--
--
--
6,685,085
860.00
609.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Standard Chartered appoints Gay Huey Evans as chair of board financial crime risk committee
Standard Chartered Plc
Fitch affirms Standard Chartered at 'A+'; outlook revised to stable
Fitch: Fitch affirms Standard Chartered at 'A+'; outlook revised to stable . Fitch on Standard Chartered - downgrade of banks' viability ratings reflects consolidated group's weakened intrinsic strength .Fitch - outlook on Standard Chartered's long-term IDRs has been revised to stable from negative. Full Article
Standard Chartered appoints Mohamed Bary as regional AME CFO
Standard Chartered Plc
Standard Chartered faces U.S. probe over Indonesian investment- WSJ
: Standard Chartered faces U.S. probe over Indonesian investment- WSJ, citing documents . U.S. Prosecutors are looking into whether Standard Chartered is culpable for not stopping alleged misconduct at Maxpower Group- WSJ, citing sources Source (http://on.wsj.com/2dokRZJ) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Ailleron unit receives order for delivery of livebank platform
Ailleron SA
Standard Chartered posts $1 bln underlying pretax profits, equity returns up
Standard Chartered Plc
Standard Chartered appoints Jose Vinals as Chairman<2888.HK>
Standard Chartered PLC
Standard Chartered names Naguib Kheraj as deputy chairman
Standard Chartered Plc
S&P - Various U.K. Bank outlooks revised due to potential economic deterioration following Brexit vote
S&P : S&P - Various U.K. Bank outlooks revised due to potential economic deterioration following Brexit vote . S&P - Revised to negative from stable the outlooks on Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank Plc (including its core subsidiaries) . S&P - Revised to stable from positive our outlook on U.K.-Based NOHC The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBSG) . S&P - Affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Santander UK Group Holdings PLC . S&P - Affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Standard Chartered PLC and its rated bank subsidiaries . S&P - "Revised view based on outcome of the Brexit Vote, which we expect will reduce consumer confidence and the demand for credit in the near term" . S&P - See UK banks' strengthened capital, liquidity, funding profiles provide flexibility to manage extended period of economic , market uncertainty . S&P - "Believe that the U.K. economy is now entering a correction phase" Source - http://bit.ly/29qhzUN (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780). Full Article
Temasek exec says Stanchart can navigate challenging times
Temasek Exec Says : Standard Chartered
MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, BNY Mellon
Oct 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
