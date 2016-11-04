Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Standard Chartered Plc : Gay Huey Evans has received regulatory approval from Prudential Regulation Authority .Gay Huey Evans appointed chair of board financial crime risk committee.

Fitch: Fitch affirms Standard Chartered at 'A+'; outlook revised to stable . Fitch on Standard Chartered - downgrade of banks' viability ratings reflects consolidated group's weakened intrinsic strength .Fitch - outlook on Standard Chartered's long-term IDRs has been revised to stable from negative.

Standard Chartered Plc : StanChart appoints new CFO for africa & middle east region . Appointed Mohamed Abdel Bary as regional cfo, Africa & Middle East with immediate effect

: Standard Chartered faces U.S. probe over Indonesian investment- WSJ, citing documents . U.S. Prosecutors are looking into whether Standard Chartered is culpable for not stopping alleged misconduct at Maxpower Group- WSJ, citing sources

Ailleron unit receives order for delivery of livebank platform

Ailleron SA : Its unit, Software Mind SA, receives an order for the delivery of LiveBank platform for Standard Chartered Bank in seven countries in Asia and Africa (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Bangladesh, Kenya, United Arab Emirates) .The value of the order has not been disclosed but does not exceed 10 pct of the company's capital.

Standard Chartered posts $1 bln underlying pretax profits, equity returns up

Standard Chartered Plc : H1 adjusted basic EPS 0.142 usd versus 0.524 usd loss in H2 2015 . Cost savings are funding investment plans, which will increase throughout rest of year . Normalised return on ordinary shareholders' equity of 2.1 per cent (H2 2015: negative 6.2 percent) . Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.1 percent slightly above group's 12-13 percent target range . "continue to cooperate fully with US and UK authorities in ongoing investigations that we have previously disclosed." . Exited $674 million gross loans . It is likely take us longer to deliver return on equity we set out in november . José Viñals will be appointed as new chairman of group . Eventual outcome of regulatory reforms to finalise banks' capital requirements is unclear . We have approximately $30 billion of RWAS to restructure or reposition to improve returns in Korea and in our two businesses in Indonesia . In first half we have added over 40,000 priority clients and have seen income from this segment increase as a percentage of total retail banking income to 38 per cent. . "Is looking at practical implications of Brexit on our portfolios and clients - both in UK and non-UK exposures." . "seeing signs of stress following recent commodity price volatility" . Half year results 2016 . Underlying profit before tax of $1.0bn . Underlying operating expenses of $4.0bn - tightly controlled and down 13 per cent year-on-year excluding regulatory costs.

Standard Chartered PLC : Standard Chartered PLC appoints Jose Vinals to succeed Sir John Peace as Chairman <2888.HK> .

Standard Chartered Plc :Also announcing appointment of Naguib Kheraj, as deputy chairman.

S&P - Various U.K. Bank outlooks revised due to potential economic deterioration following Brexit vote

S&P : S&P - Various U.K. Bank outlooks revised due to potential economic deterioration following Brexit vote . S&P - Revised to negative from stable the outlooks on Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank Plc (including its core subsidiaries) . S&P - Revised to stable from positive our outlook on U.K.-Based NOHC The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBSG) . S&P - Affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Santander UK Group Holdings PLC . S&P - Affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Standard Chartered PLC and its rated bank subsidiaries . S&P - "Revised view based on outcome of the Brexit Vote, which we expect will reduce consumer confidence and the demand for credit in the near term" . S&P - See UK banks' strengthened capital, liquidity, funding profiles provide flexibility to manage extended period of economic , market uncertainty . S&P - "Believe that the U.K. economy is now entering a correction phase"

Temasek Exec Says : Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters has made good start in "steadying the ship" . Stanchart can navigate challenging times because of strong franchise in attractive markets . Very comfortable with investments in China