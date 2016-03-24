Edition:
United Kingdom

Santos Brasil Participacoes SA (STBP3.SA)

STBP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

3.36BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.09 (-2.61%)
Prev Close
R$ 3.45
Open
R$ 3.49
Day's High
R$ 3.49
Day's Low
R$ 3.33
Volume
390,800
Avg. Vol
1,608,673
52-wk High
R$ 3.75
52-wk Low
R$ 1.81

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Santos Brasil Participacoes SA announces change of auditor
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 

Santos Brasil Participacoes SA:Says as of Q1 its quarterly financial statements will be audited by KPMG Auditores Independentes.  Full Article

Santos Brasil Participacoes SA - Chemical container blaze restricts Brazil's Santos port - Reuters
Thursday, 14 Jan 2016 

Santos Brasil Participacoes SA:Up to a dozen containers carrying chemicals caught fire at a terminal at Brazil's largest port of Santos on Thursday, restricting ship movement, representatives of the port authority Codesp said. - RTRS.The fire at the container terminal operated by logistics company Localfrio in Guaruja, on the eastern side of Santos, started around 3 p.m. Brasilia time and continued into the evening, sending plumes of smoke across the shipping channel at the commodity exporting port. - RTRS.The port authority said in a statement it had stopped ships from docking at a terminal operated by Santos Brasil STBP3.SA next to Localfrio's Alfandegado terminal because of smoke, but otherwise the port was operating normally. - RTRS.Santos Brasil also said its operations were stopped indefinitely - RTRS.A spokeswoman for Localfrio, which exports general cargo as well as chemicals used for refrigeration, said emergency measures were in place and the terminal had been evacuated - RTRS.The local fire department said six trucks were in the area. Television station Globo News said 39 people had sought medical attention due to nausea and headaches - RTRS.  Full Article

