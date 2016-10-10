Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Australia's Optus temporarily halting Galaxy Note 7 distribution

Optus: Says it has decided to temporarily suspend distribution of replacement Galaxy Note 7s (Reporting By Se Young Lee) ((Vincentsy.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Singapore Telecommunications prices 10-year notes

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd - : Singtel group prices US$500 million 10-year notes at 2.375% . Notes will carry a coupon of 2.375 per cent per annum .Notes will mature in 2026.

Intouch Holdings clarifies on Singtel deal with Aspen to buy 21pct of co

Intouch Holdings PCL : Refers to singtel announcement to Singapore exchange on 18 August that it entered spa with Aspen holdings to acquire 21pct of Intouch . Co has not received any formal information concerning this matter from the major shareholder" .

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY17 CAPEX on cash basis expected to be S$2.4 bln

In headline, corrects period to FY17 (not FY16.Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Says group affirms the guidance previously issued in May 2016 . FY 2017 capital expenditure for the group on an accrual basis is expected to approximate S$2.8 billion . Says FY 2017 capital expenditure for the group on a cash basis is expected to approximate S$2.4 billion . FY 2017 both operating revenue and EBITDA from the core business to grow by low single digit level . Group free cash flow (excluding dividends from associates) to be approximately S$1.5 billion for FY 2017 .

Singapore Telecommunications posts Q1 PAT attributable of S$944.3 million

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : First quarter results) . Q1 PAT Attributable to shareholders S$944.3 million versus S$941.6 million . No dividends have been recommended in the current quarter ended 30 June 2016 . Says qtrly operating revenue S$3.91 billion versus S$4.21 billion .

Singtel says Optus signs ICT services agreement with QBE Australia

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Optus business signs strategic ict services agreement with qbe Australia) . New three year ict services agreement with qbe Australia that will see optus deliver voice, Mobile and data network services for them .

Singtel Group unit secures tender by Housing & Development Board of Singapore

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : NCS has won a s$10 million tender by the Housing & Development Board of Singapore as the lead provider . Deal to blueprint the smart HDB towns of the future under the smart urban habitat masterplan . NCS will develop a smart hub platform to provide the hdb with advanced analytics .

Singtel to launch commercial voice-over-wifi service in August

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Singtel will roll out singapore's first commercial voice-over-wifi service this August ((For more news, please click here [STEL.SI])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Singapore Telecommunications announces strategic alliance with Airtel

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Singtel and Airtel announce a strategic alliance to provide high speed data connectivity . Partnership to provide high speed data connectivity to 325 cities across the world through 370 points of presence .

Singapore Telecommunications posts Q4 PAT attributable of S$946.0 mln

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Q4 operating revenue S$4.09 bln vs S$4.34 bln . Q4 profit after tax attributable to shareholders of co S$946.0 mln vs S$938.8 mln last year . says proposed a final one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 10.7 cents per share .