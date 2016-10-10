Edition:
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI)

STEL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.74SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.74
Open
$3.74
Day's High
$3.75
Day's Low
$3.73
Volume
13,251,500
Avg. Vol
18,813,840
52-wk High
$4.02
52-wk Low
$3.59

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Australia's Optus temporarily halting Galaxy Note 7 distribution
Monday, 10 Oct 2016 

Optus: Says it has decided to temporarily suspend distribution of replacement Galaxy Note 7s (Reporting By Se Young Lee) ((Vincentsy.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Singapore Telecommunications prices 10-year notes
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd - : Singtel group prices US$500 million 10-year notes at 2.375% . Notes will carry a coupon of 2.375 per cent per annum .Notes will mature in 2026.  Full Article

Intouch Holdings clarifies on Singtel deal with Aspen to buy 21pct of co
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Intouch Holdings PCL : Refers to singtel announcement to Singapore exchange on 18 August that it entered spa with Aspen holdings to acquire 21pct of Intouch . Co has not received any formal information concerning this matter from the major shareholder" .  Full Article

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY17 CAPEX on cash basis expected to be S$2.4 bln
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

In headline, corrects period to FY17 (not FY16.Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Says group affirms the guidance previously issued in May 2016 . FY 2017 capital expenditure for the group on an accrual basis is expected to approximate S$2.8 billion . Says FY 2017 capital expenditure for the group on a cash basis is expected to approximate S$2.4 billion . FY 2017 both operating revenue and EBITDA from the core business to grow by low single digit level . Group free cash flow (excluding dividends from associates) to be approximately S$1.5 billion for FY 2017 .  Full Article

Singapore Telecommunications posts Q1 PAT attributable of S$944.3 million
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : First quarter results) . Q1 PAT Attributable to shareholders S$944.3 million versus S$941.6 million . No dividends have been recommended in the current quarter ended 30 June 2016 . Says qtrly operating revenue S$3.91 billion versus S$4.21 billion .  Full Article

Singtel says Optus signs ICT services agreement with QBE Australia
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Optus business signs strategic ict services agreement with qbe Australia) . New three year ict services agreement with qbe Australia that will see optus deliver voice, Mobile and data network services for them .  Full Article

Singtel Group unit secures tender by Housing & Development Board of Singapore
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : NCS has won a s$10 million tender by the Housing & Development Board of Singapore as the lead provider . Deal to blueprint the smart HDB towns of the future under the smart urban habitat masterplan . NCS will develop a smart hub platform to provide the hdb with advanced analytics .  Full Article

Singtel to launch commercial voice-over-wifi service in August
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Singtel will roll out singapore's first commercial voice-over-wifi service this August ((For more news, please click here [STEL.SI])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Singapore Telecommunications announces strategic alliance with Airtel
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Singtel and Airtel announce a strategic alliance to provide high speed data connectivity . Partnership to provide high speed data connectivity to 325 cities across the world through 370 points of presence .  Full Article

Singapore Telecommunications posts Q4 PAT attributable of S$946.0 mln
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : Q4 operating revenue S$4.09 bln vs S$4.34 bln . Q4 profit after tax attributable to shareholders of co S$946.0 mln vs S$938.8 mln last year . says proposed a final one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 10.7 cents per share .  Full Article

