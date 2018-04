Stelmet SA (STLP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stelmet Q1 Net Result Turns To Profit Of 41,000 Zlotys

Feb 28 (Reuters) - STELMET SA ::Q1 2017/2018 NET PROFIT 41,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 15.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .Q1 2017/2018 REVENUE 62.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 65.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 2017/2018 OPERATING LOSS OF 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 9.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .

Stelmet Prelim FY 2016/2017 Net Profit Of 19.4 Mln Zlotys, Down 71.23% YR\YR

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Stelmet SA ::PRELIM FY 2016/2017 NET PROFIT OF 19.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 71.23% VERSUS YEAR AGO.PRELIM FY 2016/2017 REVENUE OF 538.1 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 5.15% VERSUS YEAR AGO.PRELIM FY 2016/2017 EBITDA OF 57.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 30.08% VERSUS YEAR AGO.SAYS FY RESULTS IMPACTED BY SIGNIFICANT WEAKENING BRITISH POUND AGAINST ZLOTY AND LOWER SALES VOLUMES ON BRITISH MARKET.

Stelmet Q3 net profit down at 13.2 million zlotys

Aug 28 (Reuters) - STELMET SA :Q3 NET PROFIT 13.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 32.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 196.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 217.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 44.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Stelmet prelim. 9-month net profit down at 23.7 mln zlotys

Aug 8 (Reuters) - STELMET SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS PRELIM. 9-MONTH 2016/17 REVENUE WAS 424.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 456.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.PRELIM. 9-MONTH EBITDA WAS 48.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 78.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.PRELIM. 9-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS 23.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 47.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Stelmet H1 2016/2017 net profit down at 10.5 mln zlotys

June 23 (Reuters) - STELMET SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS H1 2016/2017 NET PROFIT WAS 10.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.H1 2016/2017 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.ON JUNE 7 THE COMPANY PUBLISHED PRELIMINARY H1 2016/2017 RESULTS nL8N1J50CW.

Stelmet signs 2 years framework agreement with its current customer

Stelmet SA : Said on Friday it signed a framework agreement with one of its current customer operating in wooden garden architecture concerning delivery of unified products .Estimated value of net turnover for the company to reach about 41.8 million zlotys ($10.62 million) in 2017 and 62.3 million zlotys in 2018.

Shareholders agree to transfer FY 2015/2016 profit to reserve capital account

Stelmet SA :Said on Tuesday that its shareholder meeting agreed to transfer FY 2015/2016 net profit of 47.0 million zlotys ($11.57 million) to reserve capital account.

Stelmet Q1 2016/2017 net loss widens to 15.1 million zlotys

Stelmet SA : Reported on Tuesday Q1 2016/2017 revenue of 66.9 million zlotys ($16.41 million) versus 75.2 million zlotys a year ago .Q1 2016/2017 net loss of 15.1 million zlotys versus loss 6.3 million zlotys a year ago.